Big noodle news from KungFu Kitchen and Zaru; Night Owl Cookies starts delivering Friday; Orlando Taco Week is back

OPENINGS and CLOSINGS:

Some big noodle news: KungFu Kitchen, the famed NYC restaurant known for its hand-pulled noodles and soup dumplings, has opened an outpost in the Vista Center Shoppes at 8466 Palm Parkway [map]... Leafy Hotpot & BBQ has opened in the old Chai Thai space at 2447 S. Orange Ave. in SoDo ... Look for South Florida-based Night Owl Cookies, a late-night cookie destination, to open its first Orlando-area location near UCF at 11325 University Blvd. this Friday ... Nearby, creampuffery Light on the Sugar will open its third area location in Waterford Lakes Town Center in March 2024. The other two are in Winter Park ... Less than eight months after opening Chicharron Grill by Roberto Trevino in the Marketplace at Avalon Park, the Puerto Rican-inspired joint has closed. Look for Resto Urban Kitchen, specializing in Argentine cuisine, to debut at the faraway food hall later this month.

Over in Mills 50, Zaru, the udon noodle house by James Beard Award-nominated restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung, opens this week at 1114 E. Colonial Drive. Expect hot and cold udon, with and without broths and with plenty of customizable options, as well as additional dishes curated by William Shen (Sorekara) like miso-grilled eggplant, marinated okra, chicken chashu and warabi mochi ... After 27 years of serving homestyle cooking from its Winter Park location, Johnny's Diner has reopened in its new location at 10169 University Blvd. BUT WAIT! Johnny's Diner will also open a new location in the former home of 8-8 Panda Chinese Restaurant at 500 State Road 436 in Casselberry sometime next month. Siblings Johnny Krasniqi, who operates Johnny's Diner in East Orlando, and his sister Linda Prekaj, who runs Johnny's Diner of Casselberry, clearly have diner coffee in their veins ... Juan Rios, owner of local Tex-Mex chain Agave Azul, will open a live-fire Mexican restaurant in the old Armstrong Lock & Security building in Mills 50 early next year. Rios says the yet-to-be-named "indigenous cocina with a contemporary approach" will be inspired by the jungles of Tulum and offer a seafood-leaning menu .

NEWS and EVENTS:

Orlando Taco Week runs Sept. 13-27 with a host of taquerias, food trucks and restaurants offering $7 taco specials. Visit orlandotacoweek.com for vendors and menus ... In July, we told you that a note on the door of City Pub in the North Quarter read, "We are closed for the summer, we will see you in the fall!" Needless to say, that wasn't a good sign (pun intended) as they've since been hit with an eviction notice for owing $38,421.58 in unpaid rent and other charges. Pour one out for City Pub.