Baldwin Park's Wildflower springs up in Sanford; Oza Izakaya to open in Orlando; Grafton Street Pub speaks easy in Lake Mary

OPENINGS and CLOSINGS:

Tim Liu, the man behind Mikado Sushi in MetroWest and Boku Sushi in Maitland, will open a new concept called Oza Izakaya later this summer at 5310 Central Florida Parkway in Williamsburg. Liu is also planning to open another location of Oza at Eagle Creek Plaza in Lake Nona sometime next year ... At long last, The Mongolorian BBQ has soft-opened at 2217 E. Colonial Drive. Patrons of the Mongolian barbecue joint will build customized bowls, cooked in front of their eyes in tabletop stir-fryers ... Baldwin Park haunt The Wildflower has opened a second location in the former home of the Smiling Bison at 101 S. Magnolia Ave. in Sanford. In addition to cocktails, the Wildflower Provisions & Cocktails offers a robust food menu with everything from crudos to crab cakes to chimichiurri skirt steaks ... Speaking of Baldwin Park, Camille, chef Tung Phan's stellar French-Vietnamese pop-up, will open its spanking new digs at 4962 New Broad St. June 13. The 2,500-square-foot, 30-seat restaurant will offer guests a 10-course tasting menu at an intimate eight-seat chef's counter, with additional seating in a dining room. Head to camilleorlando.com for reservations ...

Red Sea, a Middle Eastern restaurant serving a full slate of cold and hot appetizers, kebabs, pastries and hookah, has opened in the former Daniel's Bakery space at 274 W. State Road 434 in Longwood ... Over in Lake Mary, Grafton Street Pub has opened in the old Applebee's space at 7055 County Road. Inside, an exclusive speakeasy called Crown Alley offers an elevated cocktail experience. Both concepts come from the folks who ran Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Restaurant, which closed last month ... A little more than a year after opening at 501 N. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park, chicken-and-waffle chain Chick'nCone has closed.

NEWS and EVENTS:

The 10th Annual Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival goes from noon-9 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Waterfront Park. Caribbean Sunshine Bakery and Golden Krust will be among the food vendors present. Admission is free ... Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster celebrates its 30th anniversary June 9 with a special dinner; 100% of the dining proceeds will be equally shared and donated to Aspire Health Partners and the Howard Phillips Center for Children & Families. Snag tix at christnersprimesteakandlobster.com ... Chef Chau Trinh will stage his Ultimate Omakase, featuring 17-plus courses, June 10 at 5:15 p.m. at Sushi Pop. Cost is $195. Visit sushipoprestaurant.com for more ... Menus for Bite30 have been posted at bite30.com. Be sure to check out all the restaurants serving special prix-fixe menus for a set price of $35.