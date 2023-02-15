Author and 'Queer Eye' host Antoni Porowski plans to serve in Orlando next week

Photo courtesy Antoni Porowski/Facebook Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski is ready to serve in Orlando this week, as thehost brings “An Evening with Antoni” to the Plaza Live.The City Beautiful scored the penultimate stop on the food and wine expert’s first-ever book tour (though it was delayed by COVID).Porowski’s road show features demos of recipes from his latest cookbook,, a New York Times bestseller. Although the show takes place just after Valentine’s Day (ah well), it’s themed around cooking for that special someone, so stash away a little romance for a few more days.Come with an empty stomach and stay for the entertaining tips and tricks that Porowski will have on the menu.