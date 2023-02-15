Author and 'Queer Eye' host Antoni Porowski plans to serve in Orlando next week

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 11:48 am

Antoni Porowski - Photo courtesy Antoni Porowski/Facebook
Photo courtesy Antoni Porowski/Facebook
Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski is ready to serve in Orlando this week, as the Queer Eye host brings “An Evening with Antoni” to the Plaza Live.

The City Beautiful scored the penultimate stop on the food and wine expert’s first-ever book tour (though it was delayed by COVID).

Porowski’s road show features demos of recipes from his latest cookbook, Let’s Do Dinner, a New York Times bestseller. Although the show takes place just after Valentine’s Day (ah well), it’s themed around cooking for that special someone, so stash away a little romance for a few more days.

Come with an empty stomach and stay for the entertaining tips and tricks that Porowski will have on the menu.

8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $25-199.

Event Details
Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski

Tue., Feb. 21, 8 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$25-$199

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
