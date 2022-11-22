Audubon Park's P Is for Pie Bake Shop to close permanently after filling Thanksgiving orders

Beloved bakery P Is for Pie Bake Shop
will close its doors permanently on Wednesday after completing its orders for Thanksgiving.
The Audubon Park hotspot that served the best tomato pie in town announced the end of operations in a post to Facebook earlier this week. They said the closing comes amid "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
"Thank you for joining us on this wonderful ride, letting us be a part of your traditions & special events and sharing life with us," they wrote. "If you are able to come by one last time, we would love to see you!"
Residents have shown out for the shop, which sold out yesterday. They noted that they won't be picking up the phone to take orders today as the shop is full and the line to get pies is long.
"We are overwhelmed with emotions!" they shared on Facebook. "We will have a full shop on Tuesday and likely Wednesday. Thank you so much for loving us."
The shop is currently offering an assortment of mini pies, savory hand pies, whoopee pies, cookies, brownies and quiches. They also offer breakfast biscuits and omelets. Of course, the shop also sells whole pies like apple, pecan and a cranberry, pear and ginger dessert. Expect a wait if you decide to take your last chance to hit the shop in the coming days.