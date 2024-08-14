Another Orlando location for Mochibae, Graze Craze charcuterie shop opens in Winter Park, Las Carretas Mexican Restaurant expands

OPENINGS, CLOSINGS & MOVES:

Mochibae, offering Japanese mochi doughnuts and Korean hot dogs, has opened a second location at 2100 E. Colonial Drive in the Super Oriental Market plaza ...

Turci Pasta, the College Park restaurant known for its handmade pasta, will open a second location this fall inside Maitland City Centre in the former MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza location. Owners Vinicius Turci and Nathalia Kalil have also taken over Braccia, the Brazilian-style Italian restaurant on East Morse Boulevard in Winter Park. They plan on keeping the name for now, but will "make changes to product quality" ...

Look for The Winery and Tasting Room by Brewlando to open in the old Istanbul Lounge space at Icon Park later this summer. The 1,400-square-foot space will target wine and cider lovers, and feature seven exclusive Brewlando craft beers on tap ...

Graze Craze, a charcuterie concept specializing in grazing boards and boxes, has opened a location at 843 S. Orlando Ave. in the Hollieanna Shopping Center in Winter Park. In addition to spreads with cured meats and cheeses, they offer vegetarian and dessert boards ...

Before It Melts, an ice cream concept by the folks at the Tavistock Restaurant Collection, has opened a stand-alone location at 6941 Lake Nona Blvd. next to Park Pizza & Brewing Co. ...

Upstairs at East End Market, Danilo's Pasta Bar, the second concept to open under Domu Lab's chef incubator program after Camille, will close Aug. 31. Restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung are seeking a permanent space to house chef DJ Tagalin's Filipino-Italian pasta bar. The Neighbors will begin serving farm-fresh shareables highlighting local ingredients from the second-floor kitchen with Mid Drive Dive's Leah Cordova at the helm, complementing their creative cocktails ...

Pho Huong Lan, the Mills 50 mainstay, will open a second location in the former Sanshi Noodle House space at 5600 W. Colonial Drive. An opening date hasn't been announced ...

Look for Las Carretas Mexican Restaurant to expand into the Shaka Shaka Tea House space next door at at 4030 N. Goldenrod Road in Winter Park.

NEWS & EVENTS:

Zymarium Meadery celebrates its one-year anniversary Saturday, Aug. 17, with an event featuring food trucks (The Pass, Ceylon Hut), an anniversary ube cookie from Phat Ash Bakes, and 10 new meads as well as a couple of bottle releases. A special VIP hour from noon to 1 p.m. is also being offered. Cost is $76. Visit zymarium.com for details ...

Kaya chef Lo Lalicon and Reyes Mezcaleria's Wendy Lopez will collaborate on a multicourse tasting menu Aug. 21 at Kaya. The meal will showcase the connections between Mexican and Filipino cuisine. Cost is $150. Visit exploretock.com/kaya for reservations.