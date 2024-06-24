Acropolis Greek Taverna moving into former DoveCote Restaurant space downtown

Orlando's restaurant landscape is seeing a bit of a neo-Greco revival with the recent opening of Helena Modern Riviera in the old Tapa Toro space
, Great Greek Mediterranean Grill's rapid expansion
across the city and Parea Greek Taverna
moving into the prominent space in Maitland that previously housed Outpost Kitchen.
Now Tampa-based Acropolis Greek Taverna is poised to take over the ground floor space of the City National Bank of Orlando building (formerly the Bank of America building) at 390 N. Orange Avenue downtown.
Co-owner Mike Mikula says he's aiming for a September/October opening and is currently working on the interior to give it a "lighter, brighter, modern Greek" aesthetic. Guests of the restaurant will also get free parking inside the bank's garage.
The space was recently home to DoveCote Restaurant, which closed suddenly last October after being mired in a series of controversies
. A new location for the restaurant brand was supposed to be revealed "in the coming months
" following the closure, but never materialized.
Acropolis is currently on an expansion tear through the Southeast with "4-5 locations" being planned for the Orlando area. The restaurant, which has served the Tampa Bay area for 23 years, offers a mix of classic and modern Greek cuisine
with daily drink specials, belly dancers, napkin throwing and plate-breaking theatrics.
Follow Acropolis on Instagram @acropolistavernaorlando
for all the latest.
