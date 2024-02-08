A tasty Lunar New Year gathering in Mills 50, an Orlando halal food fest, and head-bangin' barbecue hits East End Market

Little Giant, Gold Ox, Dave's Hot Chicken, Matt Heafy and other local luminaries in this week's food news

By on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 12:36 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kaya - Photo by Rob Bartlett
Photo by Rob Bartlett
Kaya
Kaya will host a Lunar New Year gathering featuring Little Giant (serving regional Chinese cuisine), Gold Ox Bao (Taiwanese cuisine) and Koko Kakigori (Japanese shaved ice) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Bayani Bar, Kaya's tropical patio bar, will open early for the event ...

The 2nd Annual Orlando Halal Food Fest goes from noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Islamic Center of Orlando at 11543 Ruby Lake Road, featuring numerous vendors from Caravan and Kabab King to Dave's Hot Chicken to Kung Fu Tea, Chaat House, Kabsah and many more ...

Matt Heafy, noted foodie as well as metal guitarist - Photo via Trivium/Facebook
Photo via Trivium/Facebook
Matt Heafy, noted foodie as well as metal guitarist
Matt Heafy, lead singer of Grammy-nominated metalcore band Trivium, is teaming up with Matt Hinckley in new barbecue joint Boxer & Clover inside East End Market. Heafy will be an operating partner in the venture, which will feature smoked pulled pork, chopped beef brisket, smoked pulled chicken, baby back ribs, elk chili, breakfast and pies. 
Related
Boxer and Clover, a barbecue concept from Matt Hinckley, is coming to East End Market

Boxer and Clover, a barbecue concept from Matt Hinckley, is coming to East End Market: The new stall will open in March, a couple of weeks after Hinckley's Mid Drive Dive opens in College Park



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Bem Bom on Corrine closes for good

By Alexandra Sullivan

Bem Bom on Corrine closes for good

Lazy Moon Maitland to open in April, another Orlando Bubbakoo's Burritos, and bye-bye to World Famous House of Mac

By Faiyaz Kara

"After many many months, we’ve reached the final leg of the buildout journey ... Our contractor’s schedule has the site finished in 9 weeks," Lazy Moon writes.

New Winter Park house of Sichuan cuisine Chuan Fu is a mecca for mala junkies

By Faiyaz Kara

New Winter Park house of Sichuan cuisine Chuan Fu is a mecca for mala junkies

Tommy Bahama-branded bar and restaurant opens in Winter Park

By Matthew Moyer

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar has opened in Winter Park Village

Also in Food + Drink

New Winter Park house of Sichuan cuisine Chuan Fu is a mecca for mala junkies

By Faiyaz Kara

New Winter Park house of Sichuan cuisine Chuan Fu is a mecca for mala junkies

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza in Lake Mary shines with signature star-shaped pies

By Faiyaz Kara

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza in Lake Mary shines with signature star-shaped pies

New immersive sports bar Stadium Club now open at Caribe Royale Orlando

By Sarah Harwell

New sports bar Stadium Club has opened in Orlando’s Caribe Royale resort

Bakery 1908 in Mills 50 dazzles with Chinese-style pastry, buns, dumplings and dim sum

By Faiyaz Kara

Just some of the delicacies awaiting you at Bakery 1908
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us