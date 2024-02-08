A tasty Lunar New Year gathering in Mills 50, an Orlando halal food fest, and head-bangin' barbecue hits East End Market

The 2nd Annual Orlando Halal Food Fest goes from noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Islamic Center of Orlando at 11543 Ruby Lake Road, featuring numerous vendors from Caravan and Kabab King to Dave's Hot Chicken to Kung Fu Tea, Chaat House, Kabsah and many more ...
Trivium, is teaming up with Matt Hinckley in new barbecue joint Boxer & Clover inside East End Market. Heafy will be an operating partner in the venture, which will feature smoked pulled pork, chopped beef brisket, smoked pulled chicken, baby back ribs, elk chili, breakfast and pies.
