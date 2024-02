A tasty Lunar New Year gathering in Mills 50, an Orlando halal food fest, and head-bangin' barbecue hits East End Market

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett Kaya

Photo via Trivium/Facebook Matt Heafy, noted foodie as well as metal guitarist

Kaya will host agathering featuring Little Giant (serving regional Chinese cuisine), Gold Ox Bao (Taiwanese cuisine) and Koko Kakigori (Japanese shaved ice) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Bayani Bar , Kaya's tropical patio bar, will open early for the event ...The 2nd Annualgoes from noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Islamic Center of Orlando at 11543 Ruby Lake Road, featuring numerous vendors from Caravan and Kabab King to Dave's Hot Chicken to Kung Fu Tea, Chaat House, Kabsah and many more ..., lead singer of Grammy-nominated metalcore band Trivium , is teaming up with Matt Hinckley in new barbecue joint Boxer & Clover inside East End Market. Heafy will be an operating partner in the venture, which will feature smoked pulled pork, chopped beef brisket, smoked pulled chicken, baby back ribs, elk chili, breakfast and pies.