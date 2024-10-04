A new outpost of Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar in Lake Mary, a second Orlando space for Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, and more local restaurant openings

Photo by Rob Bartlett Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar will open another location in Lake Mary in late November.

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS:

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza has opened a second Orlando-area location, this one in the old Chronic Tacos space at 7541 W. Sand Lake Road in the Fountains Plaza in Dr. Phillips. If you go, get the Coffee Paolo pizza … Opening a second Winter Park location is the Glass Knife: The chi-chi patisserie will move into the space vacated by Financier Bistro at 212 N. Park Ave. in Winter Park. Look for it to open next spring … PF’s Kitchen, billed as a “modern Asian fusion restaurant,” has opened in the plaza at 6700 Conroy Road near Turkey Lake Road. Not to be confused with PF Chang’s, PF’s Kitchen serves everything from eight-hour ramen to dan dan noodles to soup dumplings to pork buns … Maroush Shawarma & Grill, specializing in Syrian staples like house-made lavash, grilled kebabs, dips, broiled chicken and, of course, shawarmas and handhelds, has opened at 783 N. Alafaya Trail in Waterford Lakes Town Center … Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar will open a location in Lake Mary in late November inside the Lake Mary Village shopping center at 3801 W. Lake Mary Blvd. … Dearborn, Michigan-based Jabal Coffee House, offering “premium Yemeni coffee,” will open a location this November at 8553 S. John Young Parkway near West Sand Lake Road … South Florida mainstay Nando Grill (not to be confused with Nando’s, the international peri-peri chicken chain) will open its Orlando location this month at 3060 W. Sand Lake Road. The Venezuelan steakhouse/Latin BBQ joint serves wood-fired steaks, skewered meats, ribs, cachapas, burgers and more … Twenty Pho Hour, the “2D” noodle bar with an interior resembling a cross between the pages of a virgin coloring book and a Roy Lichtenstein painting, has opened a location at 14944 E. Orange Lake Blvd. in Kissimmee … Also in Kissimmee, Brazilian churrascaria Adega Gaucha is now slicing picanha tableside at 7804 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.

NEWS & EVENTS:



The Neighbors, located on the second floor of East End Market, have launched six new cocktails for the autumn season along with a new food menu overseen by Leah Cordova of Mid Drive Dive … Simply Capri will offer a six-course tasting menu Tuesday, Oct. 8, highlighting the flavors of Italy’s coastal and Tuscan regions. Dishes like arancini, salmon carpaccio, roasted lamb chops, ravioli, filet mignon and bombolone will be paired with a variety of wines from Tuscany. Cost is $175, tax/tip included. Visit simplycapri.com for more … Soseki and Bar Kada will present another one of their “Sake Sessions” Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6-8 p.m. A flight of five mini-cocktails and a three-course tasting menu will be offered to guests footing the $160 admission. Visit exploretock.com/soseki to book … Morimoto Asia will spotlight Tokyo’s izakaya-filled side roads and alleyways with A Taste of Yokocho Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The $65 ticket includes two exclusive Toki highballs and eight selections from their izakaya-themed menu spotlighting yakitori and yakiniku. A sweet, icy treat from the kakigori station will cap off the affair … The fall edition of Winter Park Wine & Dine goes from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Food, entertainment and beverages from Caymus and Veuve Clicquot, as well as full-service cocktails, will be offered. Cost is $60, or $150 VIP.