A Mumbai-style street food eatery, a Sonoran-style taqueria and tequila lounge, Jollibee at last and more

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 4:00 am

A Mumbai-style street food eatery, a Sonoran-style taqueria and tequila lounge, Jollibee at last and more
image via Gully Urban Indian Eatery/Instagram

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Daana Pani, the all-veg Gujarati restaurant on South OBT and Doss Ave., is now Gully Urban Indian Eatery, a Mumbai street-food concept that draws its inspiration from Bollywood action film icon Sanjay Dutt. The menu features a host of veg and meat chaat items, as well as, umm, burgers and tacos ... Sonoran-style taqueria and tequila lounge Taco Kat will open Oct. 18 in the old Cleo's Lounge space at 11 S. Court Ave. downtown ... Lilith Grace, former lead pastry chef at Ava Mediterraegean, has started an online bakery called the Valley Cafe. Baked goods are available for pickup and delivery. Follow @the.valleycafe for more ... The old Boston Market space at 840 N. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park will soon be home to Sushi Sake, a South Florida-based chain promising a South Florida-inspired sushi menu. No opening date has been announced but follow them at @sushisake_winterpark ...

Jollibee, the popular Filipino fast-food chain known for their Chickenjoy! fried chicken and Yumburgers, is expected to open near UCF in October at 11891 E. Colonial Drive ... Dizzy Donuts, a new concept from Pizza Bruno owner Bruno Zacchini, will open next to Graffiti Junktion in College Park. Zacchini will serve made-to-order cake donuts with a rotating cast of varieties as well as karaage chicken sandwiches. A full coffee program (not Foxtail) will also be offered. Expect the breakfast and lunch joint to open by the end of the year ... John Zhao, owner of YH Seafood Clubhouse, will open Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe, a late-night Hong Kong-style eatery in the space currently housing King Crab Shack at 2021 E. Colonial Drive. In addition to buns, breads, cakes and assorted baked goods, Zhao says the cafe will plate all kinds of HK-style fare including noodle soups, HK-style BBQ, HK-style spaghetti, French toast, congee and pork chops. Look for Sweet Buns to open in December.

NEWS+EVENTS: Bruno's Bodega, featuring more than 20 vendors, goes from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, in the parking lot of Pizza Bruno on Curry Ford Road ... The 8th Annual Field to Feast Dinner featuring chefs from Walt Disney World returns Nov. 5 at Long & Scott Farms. The reception takes place from 2:30-3 p.m., with culinary stations opening between 3-5:30 p.m. Cost is $195; proceeds benefit the Kids Cafe Program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Visit edibleorlando.com for info and tickets.

