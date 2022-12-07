A 'Jaws' inspired burger joint will open near Universal Studios in April

Just when you thought it was safe to get back in the water...

By on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 3:54 pm

The Megalodon features on the menu of Jaws Jumbo Burgers - Photo courtesy Jaws/Facebook
Photo courtesy Jaws/Facebook
The Megalodon features on the menu of Jaws Jumbo Burgers

Duunnn dunnn … duuuunnnn duun … Jaws Jumbo Burgers, a burger joint inspired by the hit 1975 film, Jaws, will move to the Orlando area near Universal Studios in 2023.

Founded in Detroit and currently based in Tennessee, Jaws Jumbo Burgers are upping sticks and moving to the Dr. Phillips area next year. There is no address confirmed as of this writing.

“To our disappointment, we noticed there were no restaurants or food attractions that paid tribute to Universal’s classic blockbuster, Jaws. That was the moment we decided to open Jaws Jumbo Burgers restaurant, located five minutes from Universal Studios,” Paul Porter, vice president of the restaurant said in a press statement.

Jaws' menu offers sliders, burgers, chicken and fish sandwiches, fish and chips, grilled cheese, chicken wings, chicken wings and fries. The menu features the thematically on-point triple-stacked Megalodon burger.

Jaws Jumbo Burgers is going all-in on committing to the theme at their Orlando establishment, planning to decorate the resto with a digital jumbo screen shark aquarium and 10-foot replica of a Great White shark. The restaurant will also feature plenty of memorabilia from the iconic movie.

Jaws Jumbo Burgers will open in Orlando in April 2023.



