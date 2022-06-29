A Japanese-style waffle joint opens in Orlando‘s East End Market

click to enlarge via Instagram @wafutaiyaki

Japanese-style waffle restaurant Wafu opened at Orlando’s East End Market on Wednesday.

The quaint spot offers taiyaki (crispy, fish-shaped waffles) alongside uniquely flavored treats like yuzu soda and lavender ice cream.



Taiyaki waffles and cones are made with batter cooked in a fish-shaped mold. These sweet treats are typically filled with a red bean paste. They are meant to look like sea bream, or tai, the fish from which the treat takes its name. (Yaki means fried, completing the word.)



At Wafu, several fillings are offered beyond the traditional red bean paste, like Nutella or bacon and cheddar. Ice cream lovers can check out the taiyaki cones, which are filled with seasonal flavors or classic vanilla.

Wafu's East End Market location is its first brick-and-mortar spot in the area, though the restaurant has hosted pop-ups in Lakeland. The new spot is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. They stay open until 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and are closed on Tuesdays.



