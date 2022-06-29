VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

A Japanese-style waffle joint opens in Orlando‘s East End Market

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 2:52 pm

click to enlarge VIA INSTAGRAM @WAFUTAIYAKI
via Instagram @wafutaiyaki

Japanese-style waffle restaurant Wafu opened at Orlando’s East End Market on Wednesday.

The quaint spot offers taiyaki (crispy, fish-shaped waffles) alongside uniquely flavored treats like yuzu soda and lavender ice cream.

Taiyaki waffles and cones are made with batter cooked in a fish-shaped mold. These sweet treats are typically filled with a red bean paste. They are meant to look like sea bream, or tai, the fish from which the treat takes its name. (Yaki means fried, completing the word.)

At Wafu, several fillings are offered beyond the traditional red bean paste, like Nutella or bacon and cheddar. Ice cream lovers can check out the taiyaki cones, which are filled with seasonal flavors or classic vanilla.

Wafu's East End Market location is its first brick-and-mortar spot in the area, though the restaurant has hosted pop-ups in Lakeland. The new spot is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. They stay open until 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and are closed on Tuesdays.

Location Details

East End Market

3201 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

321-236-3316

2 events 41 articles

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022
Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas

Food + Drink Slideshows

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022
Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas

Food + Drink Slideshows

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022
Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas

Trending

Former Rusteak Chef Danny Otero opens new Latin restaurant Mi Cocina By Chef D.O.C.

By Maitane Orue

Former Rusteak Chef Danny Otero opens new Latin restaurant Mi Cocina By Chef D.O.C.

The Michelin Guide handed out its stars tonight. Here are the Florida restaurants that earned them

By Faiyaz Kara

Happy starry chefs.

Cupid's Hot Dogs provides Lee Road the SoCal vibe it didn't know it needed

By Faiyaz Kara

Cupid's Hot Dogs provides Lee Road the SoCal vibe it didn't know it needed

Houston-born Shipley Do-Nuts is set to open its first Orlando shop

By Nicolle Osorio

Houston-born Shipley Do-Nuts is set to open its first Orlando shop

Also in Food + Drink

Cupid's Hot Dogs provides Lee Road the SoCal vibe it didn't know it needed

By Faiyaz Kara

Cupid's Hot Dogs provides Lee Road the SoCal vibe it didn't know it needed

Global Korean fried chicken chain Bb.q Chicken lures Orlando's fowl-mouthed to Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Global Korean fried chicken chain Bb.q Chicken lures the Orlando's fowl-mouthed to Mills 50

Orlando Brewing shares plans to move to International Drive

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Brewing shares plans to move to International Drive

The Cantonese cuisine at West Colonial's Ten Ten Seafood and Grill doesn't pander to the gweilo

By Bao Le-Huu

The Cantonese cuisine at West Colonial's Ten Ten Seafood and Grill doesn't pander to the gweilo

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us