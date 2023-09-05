A giant sandwich is going to fly over Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Subway.com

If they didn’t want us to turn one into a sandwich, they shouldn’t have shaped them like sandwiches. pic.twitter.com/V6wdI9FAlE — Subway® (@SUBWAY) August 29, 2023

Subway is making it really hard to miss its latest marketing campaign, soon to come to Orlando.Subway has launched its "Subway in the Sky" campaign, which sends massive deli sandwich-themed blimps — that guests can fight for a spot to dine— over metropolitan areas. The blimp features The Beast, one of Subway's newest subs.The sandwich is set to take over Orlando's skies Sept. 19 through 20. It will also visit Miami, Atlanta and Kansas City, Subway wrote in a release.“Underneath the nearly 180-foot-long footlong, Subway transformed the gondola into a floating restaurant that accommodates up to six sandwich lovers per trip," the release reads.Subway said up to 40 people will get the chance to eat aboard the blimp per day. Guests can choose from four other subs as "they float 1,000 feet above ground."Those interested in reserving a seat for the dining experience can visit Subway's website or their local Subway location to scan a QR code. Registration for the Orlando experience opens Sept. 16.