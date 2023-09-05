A giant sandwich is going to fly over Orlando

Here's how to get inside it

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 10:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A giant sandwich is going to fly over Orlando
Photo via Subway.com
Subway is making it really hard to miss its latest marketing campaign, soon to come to Orlando.

Subway has launched its "Subway in the Sky" campaign, which sends massive deli sandwich-themed blimps — that guests can fight for a spot to dine inside of — over metropolitan areas. The blimp features The Beast, one of Subway's newest subs.

The sandwich is set to take over Orlando's skies Sept. 19 through 20. It will also visit Miami, Atlanta and Kansas City, Subway wrote in a release.

“Underneath the nearly 180-foot-long footlong, Subway transformed the gondola into a floating restaurant that accommodates up to six sandwich lovers per trip," the release reads.

Subway said up to 40 people will get the chance to eat aboard the blimp per day. Guests can choose from four other subs as "they float 1,000 feet above ground."

Those interested in reserving a seat for the dining experience can visit Subway's website or their local Subway location to scan a QR code. Registration for the Orlando experience opens Sept. 16. 

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Bagel Dudes bounce on downtown Orlando location; Norman’s launches late-summer tasting menu; and Z Asian goes for a street-food focus

By Faiyaz Kara

Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen will shift its focus to street food

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream opens in Winter Park this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream opens in Winter Prak this weekend

The Nauti Lobstah brings quality New England seafood and kitchen cred to Apopka

By Bao Le-Huu

Specialty of the house

Dave’s Hot Chicken opens in Lake Mary, Hung Huynh’s Bang Bang Noodle Co. is canceled, and more food news about town

By Faiyaz Kara

An outpost of Dave’s Hot Chicken opens in Lake Mary Friday, Aug. 18.

Also in Food + Drink

The Nauti Lobstah brings quality New England seafood and kitchen cred to Apopka

By Bao Le-Huu

Specialty of the house

Drink deeply of 'Halloween Forever' this weekend courtesy Mythk and Prometheus Esoterica

By McKenna Schueler

Drink deeply of 'Halloween Forever' this weekend courtesy Mythk and Prometheus Esoterica

Medellin Burger serves up Colombian comfort with a classic parade of street and home dishes

By Bao Le-Huu

Medellin Burger serves up Colombian comfort with a classic parade of street and home dishes

Downtown Orlando bar Saddle Up announces a closing date again, this time in September

By Matthew Moyer

Saddle Up looks to be closing their doors for good in early September
More

Digital Issue

August 30, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us