Proposal to put recreational pot on Florida 2024 ballot only needs 50K more signatures

The proposal also needs to meet certain signatures thresholds in congressional districts

By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 4:49 pm

Image via Adobe
Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana are close to meeting a key petition-signature requirement.

The state Division of Elections website Tuesday listed 841,130 valid signatures statewide, with 891,589 needed to put the proposal on the 2024 ballot.

The proposal also needs to meet certain signatures thresholds in congressional districts.

The political committee Smart & Safe Florida is leading the initiative effort, which has been bankrolled by the Trulieve medical-cannabis firm.

Under the “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” proposal, people 21 or older would be allowed “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

In addition to having enough valid signatures, the committee needs approval from the Florida Supreme Court of the proposed ballot wording.

