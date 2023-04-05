Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Petition to put recreational pot on Florida's 2024 ballot tops 635K signatures

The political committee Smart & Safe Florida is leading the initiative effort, which has been bankrolled by the Trulieve medical-cannabis firm

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 11:05 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Petition to put recreational pot on Florida's 2024 ballot tops 635K signatures
Image via Adobe

Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana are moving closer to meeting a petition-signature requirement.

The state Division of Elections website listed 635,961 valid signatures Tuesday, with 891,589 needed to put the proposal on the 2024 ballot.

The political committee Smart & Safe Florida is leading the initiative effort, which has been bankrolled by the Trulieve medical-cannabis firm.

Under the “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” proposal, people 21 or older would be allowed “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

In addition to having enough valid signatures, the committee needs approval from the Florida Supreme Court of the proposed ballot wording.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida bill would allow doctors to approve medical marijuana using teleheatlth

By News Service of Florida

Florida bill would allow doctors to approve medical marijuana using teleheatlth

Florida legislation would admit more Black farmers into medical cannabis industry

By Eric Tegethoff

Florida legislation would admit more Black farmers into medical cannabis industry

Guy Fieri is coming to Orlando to debut new menus at Chicken Guy! this week

By Chloe Greenberg

Guy Fieri is coming to Orlando to debut new menus at Chicken Guy! this week

Michelin announces eight Orlando additions to its restaurant guide

By Faiyaz Kara

Doshi

Also in Cannabis

Florida legislation would admit more Black farmers into medical cannabis industry

By Eric Tegethoff

Florida legislation would admit more Black farmers into medical cannabis industry

Florida bill would allow doctors to approve medical marijuana using teleheatlth

By News Service of Florida

Florida bill would allow doctors to approve medical marijuana using teleheatlth

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us