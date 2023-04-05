Petition to put recreational pot on Florida's 2024 ballot tops 635K signatures

click to enlarge Image via Adobe

Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana are moving closer to meeting a petition-signature requirement.The state Division of Elections website listed 635,961 valid signatures Tuesday, with 891,589 needed to put the proposal on the 2024 ballot.The political committee Smart & Safe Florida is leading the initiative effort, which has been bankrolled by the Trulieve medical-cannabis firm.Under the “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” proposal, people 21 or older would be allowed “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”In addition to having enough valid signatures, the committee needs approval from the Florida Supreme Court of the proposed ballot wording.