Florida sheriffs and police chiefs oppose recreational marijuana initiative

'The well-being and health of the citizens of Florida are threatened through the legalization and normalization of recreational marijuana'

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 10:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida sheriffs and police chiefs oppose recreational marijuana initiative
Photo via Adobe
Pointing to issues such as traffic safety, the Florida Sheriffs Association and the Florida Police Chiefs Association on Tuesday announced opposition to a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow use of recreational marijuana.

The sheriffs association said its members approved a resolution opposing the initiative during a meeting last week.

“The well-being and health of the citizens of Florida are threatened through the legalization and normalization of recreational marijuana,” sheriffs association President Bill Prummell, the Charlotte County sheriff, said in a prepared statement. “Our priority is the safety and security of our communities, and the data clearly shows that legalization leads to increased public health issues, road safety concerns, and a rise in youth marijuana use. We must take a stand to protect our citizens, especially our youth, from the negative impacts of marijuana.”

Similarly, Florida Police Chiefs Association President Charles Vazquez, chief of the Tampa International Airport Police Department, issued a statement that said based on “the experience of other states, we know that law enforcement resources, as well as public health and other governmental services, will be taxed with new call volume due to the nature of marijuana impairment and its relationship to criminality, including victimization, and mental health."

But Smart & Safe Florida, a political committee leading efforts to pass the proposed constitutional amendment, disputes arguments that allowing recreational use of marijuana would lead to increased crime and issues such as traffic-safety problems.

“While marijuana can impair driving abilities, the claim that legalization leads to significantly more impaired driving fatalities is not supported by evidence,” information on the Smart & Safe Florida committee website says.

“Proper education, enforcement of impaired driving laws, and investment in public safety measures can mitigate any potential increase in marijuana-related traffic accidents.”

The initiative, which will appear on the November ballot as Amendment 3, says, in part, that it would allow “adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

Voters in 2016 passed a constitutional amendment that allowed medical marijuana.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trulieve adds another $5 million to effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida

By News Service of Florida

Trulieve adds another $5 million to effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida

Orlando PR firm that was paid to kill local rent control effort now going after Florida's pro-pot amendment

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando PR firm that was paid to kill local rent control effort now going after Florida's pro-pot amendment

PAC aiming to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida raises $313K in a week

By News Service of Florida

PAC aiming to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida raises $313K in a week

U.S. Supreme Court ruling refuels legal fight over medical marijuana, guns

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

U.S. Supreme Court ruling refuels legal fight over medical marijuana, guns

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us