BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Florida attorney general seeks to block recreational marijuana amendment from 2024 ballot

Moody wrote that she thinks 'the proposed amendment fails to meet the requirements' of part of state law

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 10:10 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida attorney general seeks to block recreational marijuana amendment from 2024 ballot
Image via Adobe
Attorney General Ashley Moody on Monday formally submitted a proposed recreational-marijuana ballot initiative to the Florida Supreme Court — and signaled she will argue that the proposal doesn’t meet legal requirements to go before voters in 2024.

The political committee Smart & Safe Florida is sponsoring the proposed constitutional amendment and has far exceeded the 222,881 petition signatures needed to trigger a crucial Supreme Court review.

After receiving notification from Secretary of State Cord Byrd last month, Moody on Monday took the step of seeking an opinion from the Supreme Court about the initiative.

The Supreme Court reviews issues such as whether proposed constitutional amendments are limited to single subjects and whether the proposed ballot language is clear. In her filing Monday, Moody wrote that she thinks “the proposed amendment fails to meet the requirements” of part of state law, though she did not elaborate.

She wrote that she will “present additional argument through briefing at the appropriate time.”

In addition to needing approval from the Supreme Court, the Safe & Smart committee needs to total at least 891,523 validated petition signatures to put the measure on the November 2024 ballot.

The state Division of Elections website listed 786,747 validated signatures as of Monday afternoon.

The “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” proposal would allow people 21 or older “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment that broadly allowed medical marijuana.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida lawmakers pass bill to allow telehealth renewals for medical marijuana

By News Service of Florida

Florida lawmakers pass bill to allow telehealth renewals for medical marijuana

Trulieve spends another $8 million to put recreational pot on Florida's 2024 ballot

By News Service of Florida

Trulieve spends another $8 million to put recreational pot on Florida's 2024 ballot

The 420 Issue: Our list of the best thing to buy at six local dispensaries

By Seth Kubersky

Sunburn Cannabis sells premium bud at their new East Orlando dispensary

The 420 Issue: Joint resolution in Tallahassee could leave cannabis measure up in smoke

By Eric Tegethoff

The 420 Issue: Joint resolution in Tallahassee could leave cannabis measure up in smoke

Also in Cannabis

The 420 Issue: Joint resolution in Tallahassee could leave cannabis measure up in smoke

By Eric Tegethoff

The 420 Issue: Joint resolution in Tallahassee could leave cannabis measure up in smoke

Digital Issue

May 10, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us