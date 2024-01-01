From Sanford to Longwood to Kissimmee to the Florida Mall area, one cute retail trend is an explosion of Lego specialty stores. No longer the sole province of Disney Springs, these brick hubs draw in crowds of enthusiasts of all ages. Whether you're looking for a project to engage your child, the missing piece to complete a build, or a minifigure of a villain from a certain Clive Barker horror franchise ... these spots are more colorful than the dreary internet. And anything that keeps us off our stupid phones and using our hands to create objects and projects and constructs is a net positive.