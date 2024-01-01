Best Of 2024

Best of Orlando (R)
Best of Orlando (R)

Best Local Men's Clothing Store: Siegel Clothing

Winner: Siegel Clothing, siegelclothing.com

2nd: John Craig Clothier, johncraigclothier.com

3rd: Freehand Goods, freehandgoods.com

Best of Orlando 2024: Shopping and Retail

Best of Orlando 2024: Shopping and Retail
Orlando weightlifting: Getting the maximum amount of bottled water into your cart right before a hurricane

Best Antique Store: Orange Tree Antiques Mall

Winner: Orange Tree Antiques Mall, orangetreeantiques.com

2nd: The Owl's Attic, theowlsattic.com

3rd: The Lovely, thelovelyboutiquemarket.com

Best Banding Together of Local Small Businesses: Milk District v. Robinson Street construction

When a city construction project took over Robinson Street, the Milk District's small businesses wasted no time in banding together to get people through their doors. Etoile Boutique, Bull and Bush, Hair Godz, Minuteman Press, Rugged Perspective, Gringos Locos, Sportstown Billiards, Stay Still Studio and The Nook on Robinson were all impacted, and most of them took to social media to make some noise and drum up community support. And we're happy to report — it worked.

themilkdistrict.org

Best Bicycle Shop: Orange Cycle

Winner: Orange Cycle, orangecycleorlando.com

2nd: Kyle's Bike Shop, kylesbikeshop.net

3rd: Pedal Driven Co., pedaldrivenco.com

Best Capitalism Gets it Right: Explosion of Lego stores in Orlando

From Sanford to Longwood to Kissimmee to the Florida Mall area, one cute retail trend is an explosion of Lego specialty stores. No longer the sole province of Disney Springs, these brick hubs draw in crowds of enthusiasts of all ages. Whether you're looking for a project to engage your child, the missing piece to complete a build, or a minifigure of a villain from a certain Clive Barker horror franchise ... these spots are more colorful than the dreary internet. And anything that keeps us off our stupid phones and using our hands to create objects and projects and constructs is a net positive.

Best Glow Up: Winter Park Village

Take an inactive mall that has definitely seen better days, give it two years of construction, renovation and reimagining ... and voilà, you have the new-model Winter Park Village. The shopping center now looks sleek and sharp after shedding its dated mid-Med style. It boasts plenty of dining and entertainment options, including an outdoor stage for local entertainers, and is regularly packed with eager local folks.

510 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, shopwinterparkvillage.com

Best No Future, Just Glamour: Chainkiller Jewelry

If you're looking for a special accoutrement for your sweetie — or yourself — that will withstand adverse conditions, be it mosh pit or a Mad Max-style dystopia, look no further than Chainkiller. Solely the province of Amanda Little, also the frontperson of Orlando punks Vicious Dreams, Chainkiller offers up bespoke chokers, necklaces, earrings, bolos and bracelets that are spiky and industrial and brokenhearted and vulnerable. Little sells her wares through Etsy, at Prometheus Esoterica and at sundry markets around town.

instagram.com/chainkiller_jewelry

Best Place to Claw Your Way to Glory: Gatcha Orlando

Gatcha is a "clawcade" full of gashapon game machines granting prizes big to small, plush to plastic. Don't be embarrassed if you shout out "gotcha!" as you maneuver your way to the win — victoriously claiming that squishy Gudetama would make anyone yell.

Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, gatcha.us/project/orlando

Best Strip Mall: Dover Shores Shopping Center

Strip malls have long been perceived as a blight on Central Florida roadways, and for the most part, it's true. But this strip at the intersection of Curry Ford and Crystal Lake gets it so right that we've daydreamed up a staycation where we start at Daybreak Diner and end up by mailing some postcards at the anything-goes, cash-only post office. What's in between? To name a few: Clemons Produce, Charlie's Bakery and Creamery, Divine Torture Tattoos, Living Dead Comics, Sun Thrift, the Band Room. Shop 'til you drop.

corner of Curry Ford Road and Crystal Lake Drive

Best They Did It Their Way: East West Records

Orlando music emporium East West Records, founded by Hannah and Roman Skrobko, was a haven for vinyl (and more) lovers in the local area since 1971, the oldest continually operating record store in our area. They sold up in 2018, and in early August of this year, the store's new owner announced the unthinkable: They would be closing their doors imminently. But East West went out in high style, with a blockbuster weekend-long sale that at times felt more like a family reunion and a party than a wake. Orlando's music scene is undoubtedly a good deal poorer with the void left by this institution's imminent closure.

4895 S. Orange Ave., 407-859-8991, eastwestrecordsusa.com

Best Date Restaurant Winner: Prato Finalists: Christner’s Prime Steak and Lobster, Maxine’s on Shine

Orlando's best restaurants and food of 2024, according to our readers
Everything we saw at the 'Best of Orlando' celebration at Will's Pub

Everything we saw at the ‘Best of Orlando’ celebration at Will’s Pub
Best Audubon Park or Baldwin Park Restaurant Winner: DOMU Runners-up: Seito Sushi, The Osprey

Orlando's best restaurants and local food of 2023, according to our readers

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us