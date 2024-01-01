Needlepointing is a godsend for anyone looking for something to do with their hands that doesn't involve a screen — more regimented than embroidery, less three-dimensionally unwieldy than knitting, it's almost an analog version of Tetris. But the soothing stitch-fest can turn into a bitchfest when you can't master that damned French knot, or when you don't know what to do with your canvas once you're done. Lucky you, Orlando — the Black Sheep is here to help. They offer classes where you'll finally master expert stitches like the raised stem or the Rhodes square; project finishing where they'll turn your canvas into a pillow, tote bag, belt or the like; even "ghost stitching," where they'll complete your (or a loved one's) abandoned projects.
1201 W. Fairbanks Ave., theblacksheepshop.com
Downtown's Kitty Beautiful is more than just a stop for coffee and cuddles. The family-owned cat café and its fearless team of matchmakers show no lack of passion for the furry friends that (hopefully temporarily) call the café home. And they've been known to pounce at the chance to help patrons learn more about the kitties and what makes the perfect fit. So, stop in for a latte and a muffin and you might just leave with your soulmate.
360 State Lane, thekittybeautiful.com
For many Central Floridians, the most stressful part of taking a cruise vacation out of South Florida is simply getting to the ship alive and on time on I-95. Thanks to Brightline's train service from Orlando International Airport to stations near Port Miami, Port Everglades and West Palm Beach, there's now another option: Leave your car (and outrageous cruise port parking fees) behind, and ride the rails instead.
10705 Jeff Fuqua Blvd., gobrightline.com
Three ways you can tell the difference between Chipotle and the Orange County Library System: 1) the lines are shorter; 2) we have 100% confidence they know how to roll a burrito — if they didn't, they'd look it up — and 3) guac might be extra at Chipotle, but the extras are gloriously free at OCLS. Library members can have books delivered directly to their homes, for no extra charge. Through apps like Libby and Hoopla, members have access not only to ebooks, but magazines, comic books, music, TV shows and movies, free and without commercials. OCLS card holders get access to Kanopy, which streams critically acclaimed films and documentaries unavailable elsewhere; Craftsy, a treasure trove of how-to videos and handicrafts classes; and Rocket Languages, if that Duolingo owl gives you the creeps. There's even a "library of things," from which members can check out a disc golf set, circular knitting needles or a blood pressure monitor (say it with us) for free. That's on top of dozens of virtual and in-person classes on everything from web design to QuickBooks, sewing to cooking, job interviewing to résumé-building. They may not offer free guac, but by using all the free resources OCLS offers, you could learn how to make it, run a business selling it, build a website advertising it, and write and publish a book about your empire.
While some state and local governments across the U.S. are getting flack for using funds received through legal settlements with opioid manufacturers and sellers on things like police gear or budget shortfalls, Orange County has led by example. The county's Office for a Drug-Free Community is spending funds on addiction prevention, treatment and recovery services, as well as overdose prevention programs (e.g., distributing free Narcan and fentanyl test strips). It's a noble effort to assist locals in need of real help — particularly in communities most hard-hit by fatal overdose or addiction — that we will strive to continue covering for you.
109 E. Church St., Suite 405, 407-836-7335, ocfl.net
