Three ways you can tell the difference between Chipotle and the Orange County Library System: 1) the lines are shorter; 2) we have 100% confidence they know how to roll a burrito — if they didn't, they'd look it up — and 3) guac might be extra at Chipotle, but the extras are gloriously free at OCLS. Library members can have books delivered directly to their homes, for no extra charge. Through apps like Libby and Hoopla, members have access not only to ebooks, but magazines, comic books, music, TV shows and movies, free and without commercials. OCLS card holders get access to Kanopy, which streams critically acclaimed films and documentaries unavailable elsewhere; Craftsy, a treasure trove of how-to videos and handicrafts classes; and Rocket Languages, if that Duolingo owl gives you the creeps. There's even a "library of things," from which members can check out a disc golf set, circular knitting needles or a blood pressure monitor (say it with us) for free. That's on top of dozens of virtual and in-person classes on everything from web design to QuickBooks, sewing to cooking, job interviewing to résumé-building. They may not offer free guac, but by using all the free resources OCLS offers, you could learn how to make it, run a business selling it, build a website advertising it, and write and publish a book about your empire.

