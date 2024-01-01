Florida used to have a state department that would go after employers accused of violating minimum wage requirements, but thanks to former Gov. Jeb Bush, the department was abolished in 2002 with no replacement. Florida's State Attorney General is allowed to pursue those law-breakers, but in business-friendly Florida, generally doesn't go after these cases today. In the absence of that enforcement, some community organizations like the Farmworkers Association in Apopka join federal efforts to go after minimum wage violators and other wage thieves. It's an inspiring effort by locals to fill in the gaps, all to support local workers in getting the money they're owed after a boss refuses to pay up.

1264 Apopka Blvd., Apopka, 407-886-5151, floridafarmworkers.org