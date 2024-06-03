Things looked bad for jazz haven the Blue Bamboo Center last year. Forced out of their longtime address because of rising rents, it would have been easy to give in to despair and cease operations. It only gave Bamboo headman Chris Cortez a greater sense of mission. BB became a roving entity, with shows spread over venues all over the city. The Center's biggest triumph came with a green light from the City of Winter Park to take over the old library building and turn it into a performance space and arts hub. Quite a long and winding road ...

bluebambooartcenter.com