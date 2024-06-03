The Casselberry smoke shop that doubles as a crucial DIY venue is a gathering point for the next generation of Orlando underground stars — ravers, hardcore kids, goths, drag performers, pop singers or experimental musicians. Overseen and curated majestically by Haize and Bunnii, Castle Smoke may be a little "out of the way" if your GPS only points you to Mills 50, but this all-ages spot gives a stage to a dazzling array of young and queer creativity. Its uncertain future as we go to press is another lesson in appreciating DIY spaces while you have them.

668 State Road 436, Casselberry, instagram.com/castlesmoke