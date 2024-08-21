Welcome to the Best of Orlando® 2024: Orlando Olympics

Hello, Orlando, and welcome to Best of Orlando® 2024: Orlando Olympics! At this point we would usually engage in some hyperbole regarding this issue's size and scope but, no foolin', this is truly our biggest and most-voted on issue ever. Orlandoans came out in force to vote for their favorite people, places and things. So give yourself a round of applause before you peruse these pages.

To match the competitive ferocity of this year's voting, we chose an Olympics theme for the issue — with a local-centric spin.

Sure, worthies from around the world converged on Paris to run, jump, lift and breakdance — but would they be up to navigating the particularly fraught and taxing tests of strength of living in the 407? Could they deadlift multiple pallets of water into a Costco cart hours before the hurricane hits? Could they take the kind of punches that our state government keeps dishing out to local artists? Our very skilled lifeletes photographed in this issue were up to the task, but we urge you not to try these feats without the proper conditioning. (Or if you do, please send us photos immediately.)

Thrill to the hard-fought victories in our 10 categories: Arts + Entertainment, Attractions + Recreation, City Life, Drinking + Nightlife, Food + Dining, Health Beauty + Wellness, Local Music, Local Notables, Services, and Shopping + Retail.

We hope you enjoy this issue. Be sure to offer a hearty congratulations to your Orlando Olympians.

Editorial contributors: Rob Bartlett, J.D. Casto, Kyle Eagle, Chloe Greenberg, Faiyaz Kara, Grayson Keglovic, Seth Kubersky, Bao Le-Huu, Jim Leatherman, Matt Keller Lehman, David Loyola, Sarah Lynott, Gabby Macogay, Pedro Macias, Matthew Moyer, Mauricio Murillo, McKenna Schueler, Nicolette Shurba, Zoey Thomas, Jessica Bryce Young