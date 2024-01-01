THC gummies, or, as Florida's Department of Health prefers to call them, "soft chews," are a tasty way to get a buzz for those who can't smoke (or prefer not to), but all chews are not made equal when it comes to either flavor or effects. Camino gummies, available at AYR, are sweet but not saccharine; they'd be a tasty treat even without any THC, but rest assured, after the 60 or 90 minutes it takes most edibles to kick in, they deliver. Pineapple Habañero (which reminds us of a spicy margarita in the best way) induces the energetic head tingles characteristic of sativas, while Midnight Berry will give you that stereotypical indica couch-lock. Chomp chomp.

multiple locations, ayrdispensaries.com