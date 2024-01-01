Best Of 2024

Best of Orlando (R)
Best of Orlando (R)

Best Hair Salon: Prive Salon

Winner: Prive Salon, privesalonorlando.com

2nd: Theory Salon, theorysalons.com

3rd: Mosaic Hair Salon and Blowout Bar, mosaichairstudio.com

Best of Orlando 2024: Health, Beauty and Wellness

Best of Orlando 2024: Health, Beauty and Wellness
Orlando synchronized swimming: Trying to keep your perfect hair and makeup from sliding off your head in 100% humidity

Best Acupuncturist or Acupuncture Practice: Be Well Holistic Care

Winner: Be Well Holistic Care, bewellcfl.com

2nd: Dr. Audra Baker, Baker Family Chiropractic, bakerfamilychiro.com

3rd: Melanie Mendoza, The Salt Room and Wellness Spa, saltroomorlando.com

Best Barre Studio: The Bar Method Winter Park

Winner: The Bar Method Winter Park, barmethod.com

2nd: Pure Barre Orlando, purebarre.com

3rd: Breaking Barre, breaking-barre.com

Best Chiropractor or Chiropractic Practice: Dishman Chiropractic and Wellness Center

Winner: Dishman Chiropractic and Wellness Center, celebrationchiro.com

2nd: Baker Family Chiropractic, bakerfamilychiro.com

3rd: Dr. Brooks Saunders, facebook.com/brooks.saunders.3

Best Chomp: Camino Soft Chews, AYR Cannabis Dispensary

THC gummies, or, as Florida's Department of Health prefers to call them, "soft chews," are a tasty way to get a buzz for those who can't smoke (or prefer not to), but all chews are not made equal when it comes to either flavor or effects. Camino gummies, available at AYR, are sweet but not saccharine; they'd be a tasty treat even without any THC, but rest assured, after the 60 or 90 minutes it takes most edibles to kick in, they deliver. Pineapple Habañero (which reminds us of a spicy margarita in the best way) induces the energetic head tingles characteristic of sativas, while Midnight Berry will give you that stereotypical indica couch-lock. Chomp chomp.

multiple locations, ayrdispensaries.com

Best Day Spa: The Ritz-Carlton Spa

Winner: The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Orlando, Grande Lakes, ritzcarlton.com

2nd: The Now Massage Downtown Orlando, thenowmassage.com/downtown-orlando

3rd: Be Well Holistic Care, bewellcfl.com

Best Dentist or Dental Practice: Park Smiles Dentistry

Winner: Park Smiles Dentistry, dentistwinterpark.com

2nd: Hamlin Modern Dentistry, hamlinmoderndentistry.com

3rd: Celebration Dental Group, celebrationdentalgroup.com

Best Dermatologist or Medical Dermatology Practice: Sand Lake Dermatology Center

Winner: Sand Lake Dermatology Center, sandlakedermatology.com

2nd: Derrow Dermatology, derrowdermatology.com

3rd: Knight Dermatology, knightdermatology.com

Best Esthetician: Erica Icovitti

Winner: Erica Icovitti, Be Well Holistic Care, bewellcfl.com

2nd: Victoria Nelson, drphillipsaesthetics.net/victoria-nelson

3rd: Karen Marie Schmal, facebook.com/karen.carnicellischmal

Best Eye Doctor or Ophthalmology Practice: Oxford Eyes

Winner: Oxford Eyes, oxfordeyes.com

2nd: Eola Eyes, eolaeyes.com

3rd: Florida Eye Clinic, floridaeyeclinic.com

Best Date Restaurant Winner: Prato Finalists: Christner’s Prime Steak and Lobster, Maxine’s on Shine

Orlando's best restaurants and food of 2024, according to our readers
Everything we saw at the 'Best of Orlando' celebration at Will's Pub

Everything we saw at the ‘Best of Orlando’ celebration at Will’s Pub
Best Audubon Park or Baldwin Park Restaurant Winner: DOMU Runners-up: Seito Sushi, The Osprey

Orlando's best restaurants and local food of 2023, according to our readers

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us