Best Of 2024

Best of Orlando (R)
Best of Orlando (R)

Best Tacos: Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana

Winner: Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana, agaveazulorlando.com

2nd: Black Rooster Taqueria, blackroostertaqueria.com

3rd: Tacos My Guey, tacosmyguey.com

Best of Orlando 2024: Food and Dining

Best of Orlando 2024: Food and Dining
Orlando fencing: More and more restaurants compete to dish out better and better food, ambience and experience. Winner: the dining public

Best Concentrated Pizza Offerings: Corner of Horatio Avenue and U.S. 17-92 

Looking for a naturally leavened Neapolitan? Or a comically large slice that hangs off your plate? A pie delivered lickety-split to your door? Or a little taste of the Eternal City? Luckily for the flip-flopping foodie or noncommittal nosher, the corner of Horatio Avenue and U.S. 17-92 has everything you need. There are a whopping six different pizza parlors in this same three-quarter-mile stretch near Maitland City Centre. And between Slidders Pizza, Antonio's, Francesco's, Papa John's and (opened just this year) Lazy Moon and Pizza Bruno, the choice is yours. 

Best Icy Treat: Kakigori at Koko Kakigori

Lines are a given at this little shop of frozen treats situated behind Kaya, and justifiably so. They come for the frozen, airy confection known as kakigori — a Japanese summertime treat of shaved ice that takes on the texture of freshly fallen snow. "It's sooo fluffy!" is a common refrain heard at the standing tables beneath the bodhi tree where scores have enjoyed Koko Kakigori's kakigorgeous snow sculptures flavored with an ever-changing variety of flavors (mango-strawberry, black sesame–coconut and "strawberry dream" are our faves).

620 N. Thornton Ave., kokokakigori.com

Best Restaurant Experience: Sorekara

There is simply no other restaurant space in the city quite like Sorekara's. The multimillion-dollar sanctuary steeped in Japanese serenity and the temporal philosophy of sorekara (the appreciation of how every moment in time is unique) is more like a museum than a restaurant, with a chef's table fashioned from a 700-year-old keyaki tree as the centerpiece. As guests are ushered from one room to the next, it's hard not to stare out the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a Zen garden and Lake Baldwin, but chef William Shen's masterful and beautifully plated courses drawing inspiration from Japan's 72 micro-seasons easily lures eyes back. Orlando's most beautiful restaurant may also be its finest.

4979 New Broad St., sorekarafl.com

Best Spot to Obtain Both Hangover-Inducing and Hangover-Curing Fare: Stardust Video & Coffee

Of all the hangouts around town, this one takes the cake for functionality at all hours. Open from 7 a.m. to midnight — and with both a coffee bar and a cocktail bar, not to mention a never-dry tap of lethal St. Bernardus Abt 12 — Stardust has long stood as a go-to for daytime laptop users and nighttime tomfoolery seekers. It's not hard to find yourself here too many drinks deep for an evening show and back the next morning for a revitalizing cup of joe.

1842 Winter Park Road, stardustvideoandcoffee.wordpress.com

Best Tasting Menu: Ômo by Jônt

In Orlando's crowded field of small-capacity, budget-busting chef's tasting counters jockeying for multicourse supremacy, Ômo by Jônt, Ryan Ratino's 16-seat offshoot of his two-Michelin-star Jônt in Washington, D.C., may very well reign supreme. Elite ingredients, innovative cooking techniques, meticulous plating and an eye-popping check are, of course, givens. But Ratino is careful to toe the line between progressive and esoteric in presenting a stunning sequence of crowd-pleasers that patrons can enjoy in a choice of three tiered options — the $145 "Excursion," $195 "Journey" or the $375 "Jaunt" featuring 20-plus courses with all the caviar, wagyu, sea urchin and crown melon upgrades.

115 E. Lyman Ave., Winter Park, omobyjont.com

Best Altamonte Springs Restaurant: Santiago's Bodega

Winner: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com

2nd: Antica Pizzeria and Market, antica-pizzeria.com

3rd: Nonno's Italian Restaurant, nonnositalianrestaurant.com

Best Audubon Park or Baldwin Park Restaurant: Domu

Winner: Domu, domu.com

2nd: Seito Sushi, seitosushibp.com

3rd: The Osprey, theospreyorlando.com

Best Bakery: Charlie's Bakery and Creamery

Winner: Charlie's Bakery and Creamery, charliesbakery.com

2nd: The Glass Knife, theglassknife.com

3rd: Buttermilk Bakery, buttermilk-bakery.com

Best Bar Food: Tori Tori

Winner: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com

2nd: Don Julio Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar, donjuliomexicankitchen.com

3rd: The Hideaway Bar, hideawaybar.net

Best Date Restaurant Winner: Prato Finalists: Christner’s Prime Steak and Lobster, Maxine’s on Shine

Orlando's best restaurants and food of 2024, according to our readers
Everything we saw at the 'Best of Orlando' celebration at Will's Pub

Everything we saw at the ‘Best of Orlando’ celebration at Will’s Pub
Best Audubon Park or Baldwin Park Restaurant Winner: DOMU Runners-up: Seito Sushi, The Osprey

Orlando's best restaurants and local food of 2023, according to our readers

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us