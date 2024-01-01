It's easy to become numbed to all the high-dollar indulgences that restaurants in this city espouse, particularly the barrage of tasting menu concepts that have opened in every corner of the city. But a meal at Coro in Audubon Park can unjade the jaded and bring smiles to the faces of burned-out bon vivants in a matter of bites. Chef-owner Tim Lovero presents a perpetually changing menu that leans Italian but celebrates flavors and ingredients from the Far East and the Indian subcontinent to the Middle East and West Africa. Menu descriptions can be misleadingly sparse, but the end result always intrigues with turns both surprising and spectacular.

3022 Corrine Drive, cororestaurant.com