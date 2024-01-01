Ernest Hemingway and bullfighting go hand in hand like Ernest Hemingway and drinking, so the fact that there's a bar named after Papa's book on the subject — bullfighting, not drinking — is hardly a surprise. But Death in the Afternoon, the book, certainly has its fair share of dipsomaniacal characters, as does Death in the Afternoon, the bar. The primary culprit in both is absinthe, that much-maligned spirit falsely accused of causing everything from hallucinations to murder. No, if there's any slaying going on inside this moody Mills 50 booze den, it's at the hands of the expert bartenders who kill it with their cocktail game, and chef Eric Norvelus, who executes with aplomb.

930 N. Mills Ave., instagram.com/death.in.the.afternoon_