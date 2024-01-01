Winner: Teak Neighborhood Grill, teakorlando.com
2nd: Sloppy Taco Palace, sloppytacoorlando.com
3rd: Mikado Sushi and Grill, mikadosushigrill.com
Looking for a naturally leavened Neapolitan? Or a comically large slice that hangs off your plate? A pie delivered lickety-split to your door? Or a little taste of the Eternal City? Luckily for the flip-flopping foodie or noncommittal nosher, the corner of Horatio Avenue and U.S. 17-92 has everything you need. There are a whopping six different pizza parlors in this same three-quarter-mile stretch near Maitland City Centre. And between Slidders Pizza, Antonio's, Francesco's, Papa John's and (opened just this year) Lazy Moon and Pizza Bruno, the choice is yours.
Lines are a given at this little shop of frozen treats situated behind Kaya, and justifiably so. They come for the frozen, airy confection known as kakigori — a Japanese summertime treat of shaved ice that takes on the texture of freshly fallen snow. "It's sooo fluffy!" is a common refrain heard at the standing tables beneath the bodhi tree where scores have enjoyed Koko Kakigori's kakigorgeous snow sculptures flavored with an ever-changing variety of flavors (mango-strawberry, black sesame–coconut and "strawberry dream" are our faves).
620 N. Thornton Ave., kokokakigori.com
There is simply no other restaurant space in the city quite like Sorekara's. The multimillion-dollar sanctuary steeped in Japanese serenity and the temporal philosophy of sorekara (the appreciation of how every moment in time is unique) is more like a museum than a restaurant, with a chef's table fashioned from a 700-year-old keyaki tree as the centerpiece. As guests are ushered from one room to the next, it's hard not to stare out the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a Zen garden and Lake Baldwin, but chef William Shen's masterful and beautifully plated courses drawing inspiration from Japan's 72 micro-seasons easily lures eyes back. Orlando's most beautiful restaurant may also be its finest.
4979 New Broad St., sorekarafl.com
Of all the hangouts around town, this one takes the cake for functionality at all hours. Open from 7 a.m. to midnight — and with both a coffee bar and a cocktail bar, not to mention a never-dry tap of lethal St. Bernardus Abt 12 — Stardust has long stood as a go-to for daytime laptop users and nighttime tomfoolery seekers. It's not hard to find yourself here too many drinks deep for an evening show and back the next morning for a revitalizing cup of joe.
1842 Winter Park Road, stardustvideoandcoffee.wordpress.com
In Orlando's crowded field of small-capacity, budget-busting chef's tasting counters jockeying for multicourse supremacy, Ômo by Jônt, Ryan Ratino's 16-seat offshoot of his two-Michelin-star Jônt in Washington, D.C., may very well reign supreme. Elite ingredients, innovative cooking techniques, meticulous plating and an eye-popping check are, of course, givens. But Ratino is careful to toe the line between progressive and esoteric in presenting a stunning sequence of crowd-pleasers that patrons can enjoy in a choice of three tiered options — the $145 "Excursion," $195 "Journey" or the $375 "Jaunt" featuring 20-plus courses with all the caviar, wagyu, sea urchin and crown melon upgrades.
115 E. Lyman Ave., Winter Park, omobyjont.com
Winner: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com
2nd: Antica Pizzeria and Market, antica-pizzeria.com
3rd: Nonno's Italian Restaurant, nonnositalianrestaurant.com
Winner: Domu, domu.com
2nd: Seito Sushi, seitosushibp.com
3rd: The Osprey, theospreyorlando.com
Winner: Charlie's Bakery and Creamery, charliesbakery.com
2nd: The Glass Knife, theglassknife.com
3rd: Buttermilk Bakery, buttermilk-bakery.com
Winner: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com
2nd: Don Julio Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar, donjuliomexicankitchen.com
3rd: The Hideaway Bar, hideawaybar.net