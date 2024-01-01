There is simply no other restaurant space in the city quite like Sorekara's. The multimillion-dollar sanctuary steeped in Japanese serenity and the temporal philosophy of sorekara (the appreciation of how every moment in time is unique) is more like a museum than a restaurant, with a chef's table fashioned from a 700-year-old keyaki tree as the centerpiece. As guests are ushered from one room to the next, it's hard not to stare out the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a Zen garden and Lake Baldwin, but chef William Shen's masterful and beautifully plated courses drawing inspiration from Japan's 72 micro-seasons easily lures eyes back. Orlando's most beautiful restaurant may also be its finest.

4979 New Broad St., sorekarafl.com