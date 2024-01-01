When you go out for the night do you want to hear those club classics? Do you want to immerse yourself in a local drag show? Or are you looking to have a messily fun night out with your friends? Three things can be true at once, and the answer to all questions is Off the Record's recent Charli XCX-themed "Club Brat." It's no secret that OTR puts on a gag-worthy show at the Renaissance Theatre Co. on Wednesday nights, but this particular themed show has lured an abundance of Orlando's hottest residents. It is still brat summer, after all.

The Ren, 415 E. Princeton St., instagram.com/otrwednesdays