Winner: Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, disneyworld.disney.go.com/es-us/resorts/animal-kingdom-lodge
2nd: Walt Disney's Grand Floridian, disneyworld.disney.go.com/resorts/grand-floridian-resort-and-spa
3rd: Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, fourseasons.com/orlando
Winner: The Ivy Residences at Health Village, theivyorlando.com
2nd: The Yard at Ivanhoe, theyardivanhoe.com
3rd: Lake House Apartments, lakehouseapartmentsorlando.com
There are plenty of places in Orlando perfect for sticking it to oppressive politicians and parties, but there's only one that so flawlessly doubles as a picturesque community hangout. Lake Eola Park offers activists of all degrees the Lake Eola loop for marching, the Walt Disney Amphitheater for rallying and the fountain-adorned and swan-populated lake itself as a scenic backdrop for powerful photo-snapping. No matter the noble cause, there's a safe space for civic engagement here.
Winner: The Alfond Inn, thealfondinn.com
2nd: Grand Bohemian, kesslercollection.com/bohemian-orlando
3rd: The Wellborn, thewellbornorlando.com
Winner: Best Politician
2nd: Best Hot Sauce
3rd: Best Club DJ
Thornton Park's Veranda event space has seen a lot of shuffling and change in the last few years of operation, but in the last 1 2 months the venue found its groove as the spot of choice for a diverse slate of only-in-Orlando events. If we're leaving out any, apologies — they've got a whole lot going on — but any venue that hosts the very popular Gala of Ghouls alt-drag showcase, the Moon Mercado lunar-themed night market, and the surreal and thrilling pro-wrestling spectacle that is Mayhem on Mills is one worth keeping on your radar.
111 N. Summerlin Ave., verandaevents.com
From relatable content about Florida's scorching heat to memes and updates on major weather events, whoever runs MCO's social media at this point is effectively an influencer of their own merit. Interspersed with posts relaying basic updates and information about the operations of MCO, the airport's social media person inserts a refreshing jolt of personality into its professional communications without alienating Boomers or making Gen Z cry "cringe!"
Winner: The Plaza Live, plazaliveorlando.org
2nd: Orlando Science Center, osc.org
3rd: The Abbey, abbeyorlando.com
Winner: Winter Park Scenic Boat Tours, scenicboattours.com
2nd: Alaska Farms, alaskafarmsorlando.com
3rd: Timucua Arts Foundation, timucua.com
We're not sure what's keeping this capitalistic relic alive, but we're here for the fever dream fuel. Of all the abandoned retail space in Orlando, Fashion Square is the most aesthetically pleasing: eerie parking lots, a fenced demolition site, a handful of stores barely hanging on and a certain overall post-apocalyptic charm. If you're looking to take the otherworldly feels a step further, pop into the mall's Premiere 14 theater, which hasn't seen a touch of modernity past 1999.
3201 E. Colonial Drive, orlandofashionsquare.com