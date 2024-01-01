Are you a bookworm who wants to be able to go read a book out in the wild, like a bar or brewery, without getting strange looks or an eye-roll? Then Orlando's new Silent Book Club chapter is for you. It's no-cost, volunteer-run, and a no-strings-attached meetup that sets up monthly/bimonthly group reading events for locals. You bring your own book to read (whatever you'd like). Afterwards, folks are free to stick around and discuss. RSVPing for events is strongly encouraged — links are posted to the Instagram account, @silentbookclubdtorl — mostly to accommodate venue owners and make sure they're not exceeding capacity.

silentbook.club/blogs/events/orlando-fl-downtown