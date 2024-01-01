Best Of 2024

Best of Orlando (R)
Best Neighborhood to Eat In: Mills 50

Winner: Mills 50, mills50.org

2nd: Winter Park, cityofwinterpark.org

3rd: Milk District, themilkdistrict.org

Best of Orlando 2024: City Life

Orlando canoe sprint: When you see a For Rent sign on a cute house, you better do whatever you have to do to get there first: run, fly, paddle …

Best Apartment Building or Community: The Ivy Residences at Health Village

Winner: The Ivy Residences at Health Village, theivyorlando.com

2nd: The Yard at Ivanhoe, theyardivanhoe.com

3rd: Lake House Apartments, lakehouseapartmentsorlando.com

Best Backdrop for Calls to Action: Lake Eola Park

There are plenty of places in Orlando perfect for sticking it to oppressive politicians and parties, but there's only one that so flawlessly doubles as a picturesque community hangout. Lake Eola Park offers activists of all degrees the Lake Eola loop for marching, the Walt Disney Amphitheater for rallying and the fountain-adorned and swan-populated lake itself as a scenic backdrop for powerful photo-snapping. No matter the noble cause, there's a safe space for civic engagement here.

orlando.gov

Best Boutique Hotel: The Alfond Inn

Winner: The Alfond Inn, thealfondinn.com

2nd: Grand Bohemian, kesslercollection.com/bohemian-orlando

3rd: The Wellborn, thewellbornorlando.com

Best Category to Eliminate From Best of Orlando 2025: Best Politician

Winner: Best Politician

2nd: Best Hot Sauce

3rd: Best Club DJ

Best Choose Your Own Adventure: Veranda at Thornton Park

Thornton Park's Veranda event space has seen a lot of shuffling and change in the last few years of operation, but in the last 1 2 months the venue found its groove as the spot of choice for a diverse slate of only-in-Orlando events. If we're leaving out any, apologies — they've got a whole lot going on — but any venue that hosts the very popular Gala of Ghouls alt-drag showcase, the Moon Mercado lunar-themed night market, and the surreal and thrilling pro-wrestling spectacle that is Mayhem on Mills is one worth keeping on your radar.

111 N. Summerlin Ave., verandaevents.com

Best Corporate Social Media Account That's Basically an Influencer: Orlando International Airport

From relatable content about Florida's scorching heat to memes and updates on major weather events, whoever runs MCO's social media at this point is effectively an influencer of their own merit. Interspersed with posts relaying basic updates and information about the operations of MCO, the airport's social media person inserts a refreshing jolt of personality into its professional communications without alienating Boomers or making Gen Z cry "cringe!"

x.com/MCO; instagram.com/flymco

Best Event Venue: The Plaza Live

Winner: The Plaza Live, plazaliveorlando.org

2nd: Orlando Science Center, osc.org

3rd: The Abbey, abbeyorlando.com

Best Kept Secret in Orlando: Winter Park Scenic Boat Tours

Winner: Winter Park Scenic Boat Tours, scenicboattours.com

2nd: Alaska Farms, alaskafarmsorlando.com

3rd: Timucua Arts Foundation, timucua.com

Best Liminal Space: Fashion Square Mall

We're not sure what's keeping this capitalistic relic alive, but we're here for the fever dream fuel. Of all the abandoned retail space in Orlando, Fashion Square is the most aesthetically pleasing: eerie parking lots, a fenced demolition site, a handful of stores barely hanging on and a certain overall post-apocalyptic charm. If you're looking to take the otherworldly feels a step further, pop into the mall's Premiere 14 theater, which hasn't seen a touch of modernity past 1999.

3201 E. Colonial Drive, orlandofashionsquare.com

