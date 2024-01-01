Thornton Park's Veranda event space has seen a lot of shuffling and change in the last few years of operation, but in the last 1 2 months the venue found its groove as the spot of choice for a diverse slate of only-in-Orlando events. If we're leaving out any, apologies — they've got a whole lot going on — but any venue that hosts the very popular Gala of Ghouls alt-drag showcase, the Moon Mercado lunar-themed night market, and the surreal and thrilling pro-wrestling spectacle that is Mayhem on Mills is one worth keeping on your radar.

111 N. Summerlin Ave., verandaevents.com