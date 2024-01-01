Disney ruffled some fans' fur by overhauling "Country Bear Jamboree," the iconic Magic Kingdom animatronics show that spiritually spawned Chuck E. Cheese and Freddy Fazbear. Swapping beloved but borderline-inappropriate ditties like "Blood on the Saddle" for Nashville-ized Disney tunes could have made "Country Bear Musical Jamboree" the worst makeover since "Enchanted Tiki Room Under New Management." Instead, Imagineering satisfied fans with a pun-filled script that captures the original's essence, and a toe-tapping soundtrack; Big Al's bawling "Remember Me" is a banger. Sporting rebuilt robots that look better than ever and a lobby filled with fan-service Easter eggs, we'll hopefully be bearing with this new Jamboree for another 50-odd years.

