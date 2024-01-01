Best Of 2024

Best Upgrade for Aging Animatronic Ursines: Walt Disney World's "Country Bear Musical Jamboree"

Disney ruffled some fans' fur by overhauling "Country Bear Jamboree," the iconic Magic Kingdom animatronics show that spiritually spawned Chuck E. Cheese and Freddy Fazbear. Swapping beloved but borderline-inappropriate ditties like "Blood on the Saddle" for Nashville-ized Disney tunes could have made "Country Bear Musical Jamboree" the worst makeover since "Enchanted Tiki Room Under New Management." Instead, Imagineering satisfied fans with a pun-filled script that captures the original's essence, and a toe-tapping soundtrack; Big Al's bawling "Remember Me" is a banger. Sporting rebuilt robots that look better than ever and a lobby filled with fan-service Easter eggs, we'll hopefully be bearing with this new Jamboree for another 50-odd years.

Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom, disneyworld.disney.go.com

Best Arcade: Arcade Monsters

Winner: Arcade Monsters, arcademonsters.com

2nd: Player 1 Video Game Bar, player1orlando.com

3rd: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, andrettikarting.com

Best Attraction That's Not a Theme Park: Gatorland

Winner: Gatorland, gatorland.com

2nd: Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, centralfloridazoo.org

3rd: Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour, scenicboattours.com

Best Axe-Throwing Place: The Axe Trap (The Trap Winter Park)

Winner: The Axe Trap (The Trap Winter Park), theaxetrap.com

2nd: Axe Hole, facebook.com/theaxeholeapopka

3rd: Keg Social Orlando, keg.social

Best Beach: New Smyrna Beach

Winner: New Smyrna Beach, visitnsbfl.com

2nd: Siesta Key, visitsarasota.com/siesta-key

3rd: St. Pete Beach, stpetebeach.org

Best Bowling Alley: Splitsville Luxury Lanes Disney Springs

Winner: Splitsville Luxury Lanes Disney Springs, splitsvillelanes.com

2nd: Primrose Lanes Restaurant and Bowling Club, primroselanes.com

3rd: Boardwalk Bowl Orlando, alomabowlingcenters.com/boardwalk

Best Canoeing or Kayaking: Wekiva Island

Winner: Wekiva Island, wekivaisland.com

2nd: Wekiwa Springs, floridastateparks.org

3rd: King's Landing, kingslandingfl.com

Best City Park: Lake Eola Park

Winner: Lake Eola Park, orlando.gov

2nd: Mead Botanical Garden, meadgarden.org

3rd: Cranes Roost Park, altamonte.org

Best Golf Course: Dubsdread Golf Course

Winner: Dubsdread Golf Course, historicaldubsdread.com

2nd: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, bayhill.com

3rd: Disney's Magnolia Golf Course, disneyworld.disney.go.com

Best I-Drive Attraction: Icon Park

Winner: Icon Park, iconparkorlando.com

2nd: WonderWorks Orlando, wonderworksonline.com

3rd: Fun Spot Orlando, fun-spot.com

