Universal Orlando introduced a flood of summer entertainment this year — including the nostalgic Mega Movie Parade and superb "DreamWorks Imagination Celebration" — but none flew higher than their new nighttime spectacular, "CineSational: A Symphonic Celebration," which features 600-plus choreographed drones amid the fireworks and fountains. After all the wartime news reports of drones causing devastation, it's heartwarming to see Universal's fleet forming friendly faces like E.T. in the sky instead.

6000 Universal Blvd., universalorlando.com