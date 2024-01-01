OUT Sports offers an inclusive league for Orlando locals across the LGBTQ+ spectrum (including straight allies) who want to get involved in recreational soccer, dodgeball, kickball, volleybal, or even cornhole (100% NOT a sport, but FINE). Let's face it, if you're LGBTQ+, it's hard not to have a sort of lingering concern about judgment from peers if you're not straight-passing or cis. Maybe you've had a bad experience (gym class trauma?), or are someone who keeps up with the news and sees that it's a difficult time for queer people in Florida right now. OUT offers a place where you don't have to worry about that, offering what is really just a critical baseline of solidarity for adults who just want to Do a Sport.
1304 E. Washington St., outsportsleague.com
Winner: Arcade Monsters, arcademonsters.com
2nd: Player 1 Video Game Bar, player1orlando.com
3rd: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, andrettikarting.com
Winner: Gatorland, gatorland.com
2nd: Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, centralfloridazoo.org
3rd: Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour, scenicboattours.com
Winner: The Axe Trap (The Trap Winter Park), theaxetrap.com
2nd: Axe Hole, facebook.com/theaxeholeapopka
3rd: Keg Social Orlando, keg.social
Winner: New Smyrna Beach, visitnsbfl.com
2nd: Siesta Key, visitsarasota.com/siesta-key
3rd: St. Pete Beach, stpetebeach.org
Winner: Splitsville Luxury Lanes Disney Springs, splitsvillelanes.com
2nd: Primrose Lanes Restaurant and Bowling Club, primroselanes.com
3rd: Boardwalk Bowl Orlando, alomabowlingcenters.com/boardwalk
Winner: Wekiva Island, wekivaisland.com
2nd: Wekiwa Springs, floridastateparks.org
3rd: King's Landing, kingslandingfl.com
Winner: Lake Eola Park, orlando.gov
2nd: Mead Botanical Garden, meadgarden.org
3rd: Cranes Roost Park, altamonte.org
Winner: Dubsdread Golf Course, historicaldubsdread.com
2nd: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, bayhill.com
3rd: Disney's Magnolia Golf Course, disneyworld.disney.go.com
Winner: Icon Park, iconparkorlando.com
2nd: WonderWorks Orlando, wonderworksonline.com
3rd: Fun Spot Orlando, fun-spot.com