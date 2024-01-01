OUT Sports offers an inclusive league for Orlando locals across the LGBTQ+ spectrum (including straight allies) who want to get involved in recreational soccer, dodgeball, kickball, volleybal, or even cornhole (100% NOT a sport, but FINE). Let's face it, if you're LGBTQ+, it's hard not to have a sort of lingering concern about judgment from peers if you're not straight-passing or cis. Maybe you've had a bad experience (gym class trauma?), or are someone who keeps up with the news and sees that it's a difficult time for queer people in Florida right now. OUT offers a place where you don't have to worry about that, offering what is really just a critical baseline of solidarity for adults who just want to Do a Sport.

1304 E. Washington St., outsportsleague.com