The Sunshine State is rich in pro-wrestling history and this new convention, put on by the folks behind the Championship Wrestling from Florida fanfests, paid homage to many of the leading lights of classic Florida wrestling. Holding court over the April weekend were big names from the past like One Man Gang, Stan "The Lariat" Hansen, Jack Victory, Missy Hyatt, Ron Simmons, Abdullah the Butcher and Mad Maxine — telling stories, signing autographs and whooping it up. Orlando treated them like champs.

April 20, 2024