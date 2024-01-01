Since its debut a couple of years back, the Enzian's midnight-movie series has become a reliable haven for those who prefer their cinema on the wilder side. The first-Friday events are also a reliable spot to check out outré Florida cinema going back decades. From the Technicolor killer-jellyfish-man romp Sting of Death to the VHS phantasmagoria Video Diary of a Lost Girl, it's worth being a li'l bleary-eyed on Saturday morning to take in these delights.

