Nearly a quarter-century after they first set up shop inside an abandoned storefront on Church Street, SAK Comedy Lab returned to the block this spring. This homecoming isn't a step backwards but a big glow-up, as their new home at 55West boasts a theme park-quality lobby and fully equipped 175-seat theater — a far cry from their hardscrabble beginnings. Remember: Just because there aren't live rats running across the stage anymore, it doesn't mean these improvisers are any less hilarious.

55 W. Church St., sakcomedylab.com