Gov. DeSantis this summer unapologetically gutted $32 million in arts and culture funding across the state. He also took the opportunity to slam what he calls the "sexual" Fringe Festival. Luckily, Orlando (and Tampa) Fringe bit back with a response — "Our festivals are uncensored, not unlawful" — and a level of decorum Ron could stand to take notes on. "We look forward to working with you for the betterment of all Florida citizens," they signed off. We're waiting, Mr. Governor.

