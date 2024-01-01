Gov. DeSantis this summer unapologetically gutted $32 million in arts and culture funding across the state. He also took the opportunity to slam what he calls the "sexual" Fringe Festival. Luckily, Orlando (and Tampa) Fringe bit back with a response — "Our festivals are uncensored, not unlawful" — and a level of decorum Ron could stand to take notes on. "We look forward to working with you for the betterment of all Florida citizens," they signed off. We're waiting, Mr. Governor.
Winner: CityArts, downtownartsdistrict.com/cityarts
2nd: College Park Gallery collegeparkgallery.com
3rd (tie): Snap! Orlando snaporlando.com
3rd (tie): Hollerbach's Art Haus, hollerbachsarthaus.com
Winner: Orlando Fringe Festival, orlandofringe.org
2nd: Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival, wpsaf.org
3rd: EPCOT Festival of the Arts, disneyworld.disney.go.com
Winner: Les Vixens Burlesque, lesvixens.com
2nd: Corsets and Cuties, corsetsandcuties.com
3rd: Mystix Burlesque, mystixburlesque.com
Winner: Orlando Ballet, orlandoballet.org
2nd: Phantasmagoria, phantasmagoriaorlando.com
3rd: Chance 2 Dance, chance2danceinc.org
Winner: Florida Film Festival, floridafilmfestival.com
2nd: Orlando Film Festival, offvirtual.com
3rd: Freak Show Horror Movie Festival, freakshowfilmfest.com
Winner: Benjamin Ptashinsky-Skinner, instagram.com/equityben
2nd: Carlos Navarro, iamcarlosnavarro.com
3rd: Tymisha Harris, facebook.com/tymisha.harris
Winner: Owl Goingback, owlgoingback.com
2nd: Ilene Lieber, passionprconsulting.com
3rd: Vanessa Frances, instagram.com/faaemusic
Winner: Ivanhoe Park Brewing "Solar Bears" by Chill Artistry, ivanhoeparkbrewing.com
2nd: Redlight Redlight and Grandma Party "Granny Panties" by Featherhead Studio, instagram.com/redlightredlight
3rd: Persimmon Hollow "Daytona Dirty Blonde" by Clark Orr, persimmonhollowbrewing.com
Winner: Rauce Padgett, facebook.com/raucepadgettcomedy
2nd: Ryan Holmes, realradiomonsters.com/ryan-holmes
3rd: Sabrina Ambra, sabrinaambra.com