Best Of 2024

Best of Orlando (R)
Best of Orlando (R)

Best Response to Ron DeSantis' Sexualization of Statewide Arts and Culture: Orlando Fringe

Gov. DeSantis this summer unapologetically gutted $32 million in arts and culture funding across the state. He also took the opportunity to slam what he calls the "sexual" Fringe Festival. Luckily, Orlando (and Tampa) Fringe bit back with a response — "Our festivals are uncensored, not unlawful" — and a level of decorum Ron could stand to take notes on. "We look forward to working with you for the betterment of all Florida citizens," they signed off. We're waiting, Mr. Governor.

orlandofringe.org

Best of Orlando 2024: Arts and Entertainment

Best of Orlando 2024: Arts and Entertainment
Orlando boxing: That knockout punch Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered to Florida’s arts organizations by canceling all state funding. Ouch!

Best Art Gallery: CityArts

Winner: CityArts, downtownartsdistrict.com/cityarts

2nd: College Park Gallery collegeparkgallery.com

3rd (tie): Snap! Orlando snaporlando.com

3rd (tie): Hollerbach's Art Haus, hollerbachsarthaus.com

Best Arts Event or Art Festival: Orlando Fringe Festival

Winner: Orlando Fringe Festival, orlandofringe.org

2nd: Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival, wpsaf.org

3rd: EPCOT Festival of the Arts, disneyworld.disney.go.com

Best Burlesque Troupe: Les Vixens Burlesque

Winner: Les Vixens Burlesque, lesvixens.com

2nd: Corsets and Cuties, corsetsandcuties.com

3rd: Mystix Burlesque, mystixburlesque.com

Best Dance Company: Orlando Ballet

Winner: Orlando Ballet, orlandoballet.org

2nd: Phantasmagoria, phantasmagoriaorlando.com

3rd: Chance 2 Dance, chance2danceinc.org

Best Film Festival: Florida Film Festival

Winner: Florida Film Festival, floridafilmfestival.com

2nd: Orlando Film Festival, offvirtual.com

3rd: Freak Show Horror Movie Festival, freakshowfilmfest.com

Best Local Actor or Actress: Benjamin Ptashinsky-Skinner

Winner: Benjamin Ptashinsky-Skinner, instagram.com/equityben

2nd: Carlos Navarro, iamcarlosnavarro.com

3rd: Tymisha Harris, facebook.com/tymisha.harris

Best Local Author: Owl Goingback

Winner: Owl Goingback, owlgoingback.com

2nd: Ilene Lieber, passionprconsulting.com

3rd: Vanessa Frances, instagram.com/faaemusic

Best Local Beer Label Design: Ivanhoe Park Brewing "Solar Bears" by Chill Artistry

Winner: Ivanhoe Park Brewing "Solar Bears" by Chill Artistry, ivanhoeparkbrewing.com

2nd: Redlight Redlight and Grandma Party "Granny Panties" by Featherhead Studio, instagram.com/redlightredlight

3rd: Persimmon Hollow "Daytona Dirty Blonde" by Clark Orr, persimmonhollowbrewing.com

Best Local Comedian: Rauce Padgett

Winner: Rauce Padgett, facebook.com/raucepadgettcomedy

2nd: Ryan Holmes, realradiomonsters.com/ryan-holmes

3rd: Sabrina Ambra, sabrinaambra.com

Best Date Restaurant Winner: Prato Finalists: Christner’s Prime Steak and Lobster, Maxine’s on Shine

Orlando's best restaurants and food of 2024, according to our readers
Everything we saw at the 'Best of Orlando' celebration at Will's Pub

Everything we saw at the ‘Best of Orlando’ celebration at Will’s Pub
Best Audubon Park or Baldwin Park Restaurant Winner: DOMU Runners-up: Seito Sushi, The Osprey

Orlando's best restaurants and local food of 2023, according to our readers

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us