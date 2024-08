Since local artist Njeri Kinuthia came onto the scene in recent years, it's been love at first sight for Orlando art appreciators. Her bold style melds with her classical compositional training in large, wildly shaped, three-dimensional installations that often include long flowing textiles. Like a favorite draft pick who goes the distance, Kinuthia has gone from triumph to triumph, starting modestly but all building up to winning the People's Choice award at OMA's 2024 Florida Prize in Contemporary Art. "It was a night "filled with gratitude and joy," said Kinuthia.

omart.org