Filling Will's Pub to capacity on a Monday night is a tall order, eschewing bands and presenting a night of adventurous alt-drag performers is an even harder sell, but La Petite Mort does it with terrifying flair. The bimonthly events gather the spiritual children of the Black Haus drag family for a heady 10-car pileup of horror and glamor. There is a crackle of anxious excitement in the crowded room: Is this drag? Is this punk? Is this performance art? Yes to all of the above, ghouls.

instagram.com/allie.slasher