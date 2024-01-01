In a very late entry to this year's Picks, we can't let this flock go without mention. From the delightfully sideways brain of Brendan O'Connor and the sounds-weird-let's-do-it mentality of the Creative City Project comes "Big City Birds," an installation of 16 neon-hued inflatable pigeons perched on various downtown rooftops, presented as part of the Downtown Development Board's DTOLive initiative to "increase community engagement." The birds touched down the same week we went to press on this issue (so mea culpa if an inflatable disaster happens after publication), but earned their spot here by dint of the immediate furious explosion of commentary. Is it an invitation to ponder the resilience and adaptability of urban wildlife? A commentary (or simply a me-too ploy) on the way tourism marketing has been reduced to a series of selfie opportunities? A waste of public money? A nose-tweak to the haters? Whatever the intent — and there are surely multiple at work — it made you look. And it made us smile.
through Oct. 17, downtownorlando.com/dtolive, creativecityproject.com, instagram.com/bkeepz
Winner: CityArts, downtownartsdistrict.com/cityarts
2nd: College Park Gallery collegeparkgallery.com
3rd (tie): Snap! Orlando snaporlando.com
3rd (tie): Hollerbach's Art Haus, hollerbachsarthaus.com
Winner: Orlando Fringe Festival, orlandofringe.org
2nd: Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival, wpsaf.org
3rd: EPCOT Festival of the Arts, disneyworld.disney.go.com
Winner: Les Vixens Burlesque, lesvixens.com
2nd: Corsets and Cuties, corsetsandcuties.com
3rd: Mystix Burlesque, mystixburlesque.com
Winner: Orlando Ballet, orlandoballet.org
2nd: Phantasmagoria, phantasmagoriaorlando.com
3rd: Chance 2 Dance, chance2danceinc.org
Winner: Florida Film Festival, floridafilmfestival.com
2nd: Orlando Film Festival, offvirtual.com
3rd: Freak Show Horror Movie Festival, freakshowfilmfest.com
Winner: Benjamin Ptashinsky-Skinner, instagram.com/equityben
2nd: Carlos Navarro, iamcarlosnavarro.com
3rd: Tymisha Harris, facebook.com/tymisha.harris
Winner: Owl Goingback, owlgoingback.com
2nd: Ilene Lieber, passionprconsulting.com
3rd: Vanessa Frances, instagram.com/faaemusic
Winner: Ivanhoe Park Brewing "Solar Bears" by Chill Artistry, ivanhoeparkbrewing.com
2nd: Redlight Redlight and Grandma Party "Granny Panties" by Featherhead Studio, instagram.com/redlightredlight
3rd: Persimmon Hollow "Daytona Dirty Blonde" by Clark Orr, persimmonhollowbrewing.com
Winner: Rauce Padgett, facebook.com/raucepadgettcomedy
2nd: Ryan Holmes, realradiomonsters.com/ryan-holmes
3rd: Sabrina Ambra, sabrinaambra.com