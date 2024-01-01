In a very late entry to this year's Picks, we can't let this flock go without mention. From the delightfully sideways brain of Brendan O'Connor and the sounds-weird-let's-do-it mentality of the Creative City Project comes "Big City Birds," an installation of 16 neon-hued inflatable pigeons perched on various downtown rooftops, presented as part of the Downtown Development Board's DTOLive initiative to "increase community engagement." The birds touched down the same week we went to press on this issue (so mea culpa if an inflatable disaster happens after publication), but earned their spot here by dint of the immediate furious explosion of commentary. Is it an invitation to ponder the resilience and adaptability of urban wildlife? A commentary (or simply a me-too ploy) on the way tourism marketing has been reduced to a series of selfie opportunities? A waste of public money? A nose-tweak to the haters? Whatever the intent — and there are surely multiple at work — it made you look. And it made us smile.

