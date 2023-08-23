Robert Louis Stevenson once said, "Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds you plant." We have some incredible seed starters in our region, activists and dedicated citizen scientists who cultivate our ecosystem by creating one steward at a time. Check out the incredible team Seed the Stars, right here in Orange County. Seed the Stars recommends "star" plants like the Florida Grove Pepper, Seminole Pumpkins or Florida Broadleaf Mustard Seeds — heat-tolerant, drought-resistant and edible. The founders share, "We like to think that our work inspires the creativity in others to grow their own healthy food, even if they only have a small, urban space." Plant a seed, grow your dreams.
1st: Orange Tree Antiques Mall, orangetreeantiques.com
2nd: The Owl's Attic, theowlsattic.com
3rd: The Lovely, thelovelyboutiquemarket.com
1st: Orange Cycle, orangecycleorlando.com
2nd: Kyle's Bike Shop, kylesbikeshop.net
3rd: Bicikleta Bike Shop, bicikletabikeshop.com
1st: Lily's Bridal Outlet, lilysbridal.com
2nd: The Collection Bridal, thecollectionbridal.com
3rd: Calvet Couture Bridal, calvetcouture.com
1st: FLUENT Cannabis Dispensary, getfluent.com
2nd: Smoke Pharmacy, smokepharmacy.com
3rd: Blue Lotus Wellness and CBD Boutique, facebook.com/daisyssmokeshop
1st: Corona Cigar Company Diamond Crown Lounge, coronacigar.com
2nd: Nora's Sugar Shack Beer Wine and Cigars, norassugarshack.com
3rd: Corona Cigar Company Drew Estate Lounge, coronacigar.com
1st: Gods and Monsters, godmonsters.com
2nd: Blackbird Comics and Coffeehouse, theblackbirdroost.com
3rd: Coliseum of Comics, coliseumofcomics.com
1st: Orlando Vintage Clothing and Costume, orlandovintage.com
2nd: Embellish FX, embellishfx.com
3rd: Paper Goat Post, papergoatpost.com
1st: Warby Parker, warbyparker.com
2nd: Eola Eyes, eolaeyes.com
3rd: SEE Eyewear, seeeyewear.com
1st: Sam Flax, samflaxorlando.com
2nd: Colonial Photo and Hobby, Inc. cphfun.com
3rd: Let Us Frame It, letusframeit.com