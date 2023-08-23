Robert Louis Stevenson once said, "Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds you plant." We have some incredible seed starters in our region, activists and dedicated citizen scientists who cultivate our ecosystem by creating one steward at a time. Check out the incredible team Seed the Stars, right here in Orange County. Seed the Stars recommends "star" plants like the Florida Grove Pepper, Seminole Pumpkins or Florida Broadleaf Mustard Seeds — heat-tolerant, drought-resistant and edible. The founders share, "We like to think that our work inspires the creativity in others to grow their own healthy food, even if they only have a small, urban space." Plant a seed, grow your dreams.

facebook.com/seedthestars