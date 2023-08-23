With over 100,000 different commodities ranging from books to CDs to records to posters to artwork to any other type of vintage goodie you can think of, Maya Books & Music has something for everyone. We love this place for its comfortable yet mysterious ambience, with its many rooms and nooks, distinctive poster-lined walls, eccentric hanging decor and wooden staircase leading up to a second-floor loft. Truly an eclectic gem in the heart of downtown Sanford and a must-stop for any vintage lovers or just anyone looking to grab a new gently loved treasure.

204 E. First St., Sanford, instagram.com/maya_books_and_music