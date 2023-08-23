First, a confession: Unlike the editors (and probably many readers) of Orlando Weekly, I'm a proud member of Gen Z, so I didn't grow up with vinyl. I fell in love with record stores after watching Empire Records for the first time, and Park Ave is the closest thing I can compare to that magical on-screen location. Not only do they have a vast collection of vinyl, CDs, books, games and other novelty items that will guarantee you find something unique upon every visit, they also host festive fan events, listening parties and Record Store Day celebrations each year (complete with awesome vendors and giveaways!). The staff is the coolest you'll ever meet and always has the best taste when choosing which albums to play as you browse through their extensive collection. [Editor's note: so wholesome, we gotta love it.]

2916 Corrine Drive, parkavecds.com