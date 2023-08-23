Best Of 2023

Best Place to Sell Old Band Tees at a More Than Fair Price: Foundation

From a certain Orlando Weekly photographer we won't name: "If my middle school friends found out I sold my Nine Inch Nails T-shirts from '94 and the take-home was enough to put toward a used lens, they'd say that's a 'terrible lie' and maybe I should consider ditching freelance and going back to corporate work. But I don't know if I can find 'happiness in slavery' in that world again. Maybe I'm 'broken,' unable to be 'fixed,' but 'kinda I want to' sometimes? But I have been 'down in it' for a few years. I'm sure I'll 'wish' I had those shirts back at some point, but 'that's what I get.' They're 'something I can never have' back. It kinda 'hurt' to sell them. Regardless of my 'downward spiral,' Foundation is a 'warm place' to drop in. It's in College Park. 'Closer' than you think." Whew.

2529 Edgewater Drive, foundationrecordsfl.com

Best Antique Store: Orange Tree Antiques Mall

1st: Orange Tree Antiques Mall, orangetreeantiques.com

2nd: The Owl's Attic, theowlsattic.com

3rd: The Lovely, thelovelyboutiquemarket.com

Best Bicycle Shop: Orange Cycle

1st: Orange Cycle, orangecycleorlando.com

2nd: Kyle's Bike Shop, kylesbikeshop.net

3rd: Bicikleta Bike Shop, bicikletabikeshop.com

Best Bridal Store: Lily's Bridal Outlet

1st: Lily's Bridal Outlet, lilysbridal.com

2nd: The Collection Bridal, thecollectionbridal.com

3rd: Calvet Couture Bridal, calvetcouture.com

Best CBD Shop: FLUENT Cannabis Dispensary

1st: FLUENT Cannabis Dispensary, getfluent.com

2nd: Smoke Pharmacy, smokepharmacy.com

3rd: Blue Lotus Wellness and CBD Boutique, facebook.com/daisyssmokeshop

Best Cigar Store: Corona Cigar Company Diamond Crown Lounge

1st: Corona Cigar Company Diamond Crown Lounge, coronacigar.com

2nd: Nora's Sugar Shack Beer Wine and Cigars, norassugarshack.com

3rd: Corona Cigar Company Drew Estate Lounge, coronacigar.com

Best Comic Book Shop: Gods and Monsters

Gods & Monsters | photo by Matt Keller Lehman

1st: Gods and Monsters, godmonsters.com

2nd: Blackbird Comics and Coffeehouse, theblackbirdroost.com

3rd: Coliseum of Comics, coliseumofcomics.com

The building at 1500 Formosa Ave. was built in 1952 and originally served as a neighborhood grocery.
illustration by Matthew Movens via Orlando Vintage on Facebook
The building at 1500 Formosa Ave. was built in 1952 and originally served as a neighborhood grocery.

1st: Orlando Vintage Clothing and Costume, orlandovintage.com

2nd: Embellish FX, embellishfx.com

3rd: Paper Goat Post, papergoatpost.com

Best Eyewear Boutique: Warby Parker

1st: Warby Parker, warbyparker.com

2nd: Eola Eyes, eolaeyes.com

3rd: SEE Eyewear, seeeyewear.com

Best Framing Shop: Sam Flax

1st: Sam Flax, samflaxorlando.com

2nd: Colonial Photo and Hobby, Inc. cphfun.com

3rd: Let Us Frame It, letusframeit.com

