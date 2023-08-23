From a certain Orlando Weekly photographer we won't name: "If my middle school friends found out I sold my Nine Inch Nails T-shirts from '94 and the take-home was enough to put toward a used lens, they'd say that's a 'terrible lie' and maybe I should consider ditching freelance and going back to corporate work. But I don't know if I can find 'happiness in slavery' in that world again. Maybe I'm 'broken,' unable to be 'fixed,' but 'kinda I want to' sometimes? But I have been 'down in it' for a few years. I'm sure I'll 'wish' I had those shirts back at some point, but 'that's what I get.' They're 'something I can never have' back. It kinda 'hurt' to sell them. Regardless of my 'downward spiral,' Foundation is a 'warm place' to drop in. It's in College Park. 'Closer' than you think." Whew.

2529 Edgewater Drive, foundationrecordsfl.com